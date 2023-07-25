FIFA Women's World Cup Switzerland vs. Norway live updates: Hegerberg ruled out; scoreless first half 0-0 Updated Jul. 25, 2023 4:52 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Tuesday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with a powerhouse matchup between Group A's Switzerland and Norway at FMG Stadium Waikato in New Zealand.

The score is 0-0 at the half as each team put forth a solid effort while battling rainy conditions, and for Norway, dealing with an unexpected injury early on to a key player.

Right before the start of the match, Norway attacker and reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg was spotted heading back to the team's dressing room. The team doctors confirmed Hegerberg hurt her groin during warm up making her unavailable for the game.

Switzerland is the No. 20 ranked team in the world, according to FIFA, while Norway is ranked No. 12. Norway and Switzerland checked in at 15th and 16th, respectively, in our latest World Cup power rankings.

Switzerland is led by captain Lia Walti , the team's all-time leading scorer and appearance leader Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and star forward Ramona Bachmann , who already has one goal under her belt for La Nati thus far in the tournament.

On the other side, Norway is headlined by Hegerberg along with star forward Caroline Graham Hansen and powerhouse defender Maren Mjelde .

Switzerland vs. Norway

23': Great save

Even as the rain came down in Hamilton, Switzerland goalie Gaëlle Thalmann was not slipping.

7': Attacking hard

Switzerland aggressively attacked the goal of Norway to begin the game.

0': Unfortunate start

Just before the match kicked off Norway star Hegerberg was seen heading back into the tunnel. According to the team doctor, Hegerberg hurt her groin during warm up.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

