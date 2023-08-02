FIFA Women's World Cup Jamaica vs. Brazil live updates: Marta starting for Brazil Updated Aug. 2, 2023 6:28 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Wednesday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), with Jamaica (1-1-0) taking on Brazil (1-0-1) at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

Brazil, which is ranked No. 8 in FIFA's world rankings, accounts for one on the top-10 goals of the tournament thus far, but it'll still face a tough challenge against the No. 43-ranked Reggae Girlz, which return star forward Bunny Shaw .

Both teams advance to the next round with a win and both still have a chance to win Group F outright. Find every scenario for how each team can advance out of its group and into the knockouts here.

Jamaica vs. Brazil

24': Just a little high

Ary Borges had an opportunity to get Brazil on the board, but her header went above the net.

20': Another denial

Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer continued to keep Brazil off the scoreboard.

11': Continuing to deny

Brazil was all around the net to begin the game, but goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer and the Jamaica defense continued to prevent scores.

4': Almost an early highlight

Marta got off a close-up shot for Brazil, but it was a little to the left.

PREGAME

Marta starting for Brazil

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

