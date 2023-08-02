Jamaica vs. Brazil live updates: Marta starting for Brazil
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Wednesday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), with Jamaica (1-1-0) taking on Brazil (1-0-1) at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia.
Brazil, which is ranked No. 8 in FIFA's world rankings, accounts for one on the top-10 goals of the tournament thus far, but it'll still face a tough challenge against the No. 43-ranked Reggae Girlz, which return star forward Bunny Shaw.
Both teams advance to the next round with a win and both still have a chance to win Group F outright. Find every scenario for how each team can advance out of its group and into the knockouts here.
Follow our live coverage below!
24': Just a little high
Ary Borges had an opportunity to get Brazil on the board, but her header went above the net.
20': Another denial
Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer continued to keep Brazil off the scoreboard.
11': Continuing to deny
Brazil was all around the net to begin the game, but goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer and the Jamaica defense continued to prevent scores.
4': Almost an early highlight
Marta got off a close-up shot for Brazil, but it was a little to the left.
PREGAME
Marta starting for Brazil
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
