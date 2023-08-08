FIFA Women's World Cup France vs. Morocco live updates: France holds 3-0 lead in second half Updated Aug. 8, 2023 8:12 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Tuesday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with France taking on Morocco in the round of 16 at Coopers Stadium in Adelaide, Australia.

After an opening match draw to Jamaica, France has won its past two matches en route to winning Group F. Les Bleues won their last match over Panama, 6-3, with star forward Kadidiatou Diani scoring a hat trick.

Morocco has continued to make history in this tournament. After becoming the first Arab nation to qualify for a Women's World Cup, it became the first Arab nation to advance to the knockout stage following its upset over Colombia in the Group H finale. Morocco won two matches in group play to finish as the Group H runner-up.

Follow our live coverage below!

France vs. Morocco

Halftime: France dominates the first 45

France didn't let up in the first half, scoring three goals in less than 10 minutes as it looks to set up a quarterfinal matchup against Australia.

41': France looking for more

The French wanted to add to their lead late in the first half. But after a cross was denied, Sandie Toletti's rebound opportunity went just wide of the net.

23': France scores for a third time in less than 10 minutes

If France is going to go on a scoring outburst, Eugénie Le Sommer is sure to be involved. The country's all-time leading international scorer got in on the action when Morocco struggled to clear the ball out from its own box, allowing Le Sommer to get a boot on it and score.

France's Eugenie Le Sommer scores goal vs. Morocco in 24'

20': France adds a second goal

Kadidiatou Diani drew attention as she made her way into the attacking zone following her opening goal. That allowed Kenza Dali to get open at the top of the box and fire a shot into the net to give France a 2-0 lead.

France's Kenza Dali scores goal vs. Morocco in 20'

15': France goes up 1-0

After scoring a hat trick in a win against Panama, Kadidiatou Diani found the net again early on in Tuesday's match. She placed herself just a few yards in front of the net on Sakina Karchaoui's cross, scoring an easy goal to give the French a 1-0 lead.

France's Kadidiatou Diani scores goal vs. Morocco in 15'

7': Diani ambitious early on

The French star was looking to see if she could repeat her magic in the early minutes of Tuesday's match. But Khadija Er-Rmichi was right there to make the stop for Morocco.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

