FIFA Women's World Cup
Australia vs. Nigeria live updates: Nigeria takes the lead 2-1
FIFA Women's World Cup

Australia vs. Nigeria live updates: Nigeria takes the lead 2-1

Updated Jul. 27, 2023 7:29 a.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Thursday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with a matchup between Group B's Australia and Nigeria at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

In the final few minutes of the first half, both teams put the ball in the net to produce a 1-1 tie heading into the break. Emily Van Egmond was the hero for Australia scoring in the 45th minute, but Uchenna Kanu delivered an equalizer just before stoppage time expired.

Australia, FIFA's No. 10 ranked team in the world, earned a morale-boosting opening win without star striker and captain Sam Kerr in its first match against Ireland. The Matildas are aiming to build on that momentum against Vietnam, which showed its determination in a scoreless draw against Canada to open the tournament.

Australia and Nigeria checked in at sixth and 21st, respectively, in our latest World Cup power rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow our live coverage below!

Australia vs. Nigeria 

50': Just in time

Kanu finally got her goal — scoring in first half stoppage time to tie the game at 1-1.

45': Goal

Australia got on the board with a goal from Van Egmond right before the half.

17': A slip and fall

What looked like a breakaway for Kanu turned into a slip up, as she found herself unable to stay on her feet.

13': A nice attempt

Steph Catley attempted to get Australia its first point of the night, but sent the ball sailing into the near post instead.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Women's World Cup
Australia
Nigeria
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Golden Boot race tracker: Lindsey Horan tacks on another

Golden Boot race tracker: Lindsey Horan tacks on another

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes