Australia vs. Nigeria live updates: Nigeria takes the lead 2-1
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Thursday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with a matchup between Group B's Australia and Nigeria at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.
In the final few minutes of the first half, both teams put the ball in the net to produce a 1-1 tie heading into the break. Emily Van Egmond was the hero for Australia scoring in the 45th minute, but Uchenna Kanu delivered an equalizer just before stoppage time expired.
Australia, FIFA's No. 10 ranked team in the world, earned a morale-boosting opening win without star striker and captain Sam Kerr in its first match against Ireland. The Matildas are aiming to build on that momentum against Vietnam, which showed its determination in a scoreless draw against Canada to open the tournament.
Australia and Nigeria checked in at sixth and 21st, respectively, in our latest World Cup power rankings.
Follow our live coverage below!
50': Just in time
Kanu finally got her goal — scoring in first half stoppage time to tie the game at 1-1.
45': Goal
Australia got on the board with a goal from Van Egmond right before the half.
17': A slip and fall
What looked like a breakaway for Kanu turned into a slip up, as she found herself unable to stay on her feet.
13': A nice attempt
Steph Catley attempted to get Australia its first point of the night, but sent the ball sailing into the near post instead.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
-
Alex Morgan on rare missed penalty kick: 'Glad to put that behind me'
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Netherlands says it's not afraid of USWNT ahead of massive World Cup rematch
-
Women's World Cup Group scenarios: How each team advances to round of 16
USWNT's edge against the Netherlands? Instilling fear
Spain-Zambia, Canada-Ireland predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
Women's World Cup Daily: History made and records broken left and right
USA vs. Netherlands: Everything to know, how to watch United States match 2
USWNT vs. the Netherlands: Scouting report, prediction for key Group E clash
-
Alex Morgan on rare missed penalty kick: 'Glad to put that behind me'
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Netherlands says it's not afraid of USWNT ahead of massive World Cup rematch
-
Women's World Cup Group scenarios: How each team advances to round of 16
USWNT's edge against the Netherlands? Instilling fear
Spain-Zambia, Canada-Ireland predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
Women's World Cup Daily: History made and records broken left and right
USA vs. Netherlands: Everything to know, how to watch United States match 2
USWNT vs. the Netherlands: Scouting report, prediction for key Group E clash