Australia vs. Nigeria live updates: Nigeria takes the lead 2-1

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Thursday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with a matchup between Group B's Australia and Nigeria at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

In the final few minutes of the first half, both teams put the ball in the net to produce a 1-1 tie heading into the break. Emily Van Egmond was the hero for Australia scoring in the 45th minute, but Uchenna Kanu delivered an equalizer just before stoppage time expired.

Australia, FIFA's No. 10 ranked team in the world, earned a morale-boosting opening win without star striker and captain Sam Kerr in its first match against Ireland. The Matildas are aiming to build on that momentum against Vietnam, which showed its determination in a scoreless draw against Canada to open the tournament.

Australia and Nigeria checked in at sixth and 21st, respectively, in our latest World Cup power rankings.

Australia vs. Nigeria

50': Just in time

Kanu finally got her goal — scoring in first half stoppage time to tie the game at 1-1.

45': Goal

Australia got on the board with a goal from Van Egmond right before the half.

17': A slip and fall

What looked like a breakaway for Kanu turned into a slip up, as she found herself unable to stay on her feet.

13': A nice attempt

Steph Catley attempted to get Australia its first point of the night, but sent the ball sailing into the near post instead.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

