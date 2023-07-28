FIFA Women's World Cup
Wendie Renard questionable to start in France's important matchup with Brazil
Published Jul. 28, 2023 6:04 a.m. ET

France star Wendie Renard was injured in her first appearance of this Women's World Cup and her status is now in question for an important match against Brazil.

Renard was injured during France's underwhelming 0-0 draw against Jamaica, and although she played the entire 90 minutes in the opener, she was believed to be hurt in second-half stoppage time in a tackle that earned Khadija Shaw a second yellow card of the game.

The France captain trained with her squad ahead of Saturday's match in Brisbane, but if she can't play, Les Bleues could be in big trouble in Group F.

Brazil romped to a 4-0 win over Panama in its opener behind a hat trick from Ary Borges and are holding strong as the group leaders.

Brazil vs. Panama Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

France, which is ranked No. 5 in the world, had few good scoring chances against the 43rd-ranked Jamaicans. But coach Herve Renard was pragmatic about the team's challenges.

"There are lots of people, lots of teams that start with the fanfare and are not there come the final, and others are maybe slow to get out of the starting blocks," he said.

A loss to Brazil could potentially lead to France's elimination after the group stage, something the French have avoided since 2003. France did not qualify in 2007, but advanced out of its group in the last three World Cups.

The French are undefeated against Brazil in 11 matches, with six victories and five draws.

Brazil, which is ranked eighth in the world, would be guaranteed a spot in the knockout round with a victory Saturday. Brazil has advanced to the knockout stage in the last six Women's World Cups, but has never won the trophy.

Brazil played in the 2007 final but lost 2-0 to champions Germany.

Brazil star Marta, playing in her sixth and final World Cup, is trying to make history as the first player — male or female — to score in six tournaments. She's already the all-time leading scorer in the Women's World Cup with 17 goals.

She came off the bench against Panama.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Wendie Renard
France
FIFA Women's World Cup
