Brazil Watch Ronaldinho turn back the clock with assist to Vinicius Jr. in charity match Updated Jun. 24, 2023 3:57 p.m. ET

No, it was not an A.I. simulation or an EA Sports FIFA video game. Brazil fans really did get to watch the legendary Ronaldinho deliver an assist to current national team star Vinicius Jr. in real life.

It happened during a star-studded exhibition match called "The Beautiful Game" in Orlando on Friday. The 43-year-old Ronaldinho showed he still has some tricks up his sleeve, looping a beautiful chip into the 22-year-old "Vini" for an easy finish.

Vinicius Jr. and Ronaldinho were far from the only soccer legends and current luminaries to participate in the game; others included fellow Brazil old-timers Cafu, Rivaldo and Roberto Carlos, current Argentina player Paulo Dybala and former star Juan Verón, and Portugal veteran Nani. Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos served as the two teams' captains and namesakes.

Despite the level of competition being far below what Vinicius and Ronaldinho are (or were) used to as part of La Liga and Champions League powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, it was obvious the two Brazil superstars enjoyed playing alongside each other in the friendly.

