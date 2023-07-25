FIFA Women's World Cup USWNT-Netherlands pick, expert prediction by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jul. 25, 2023 5:04 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

One of the marquee matchups of group play at the 2023 Women's World Cup is on tap, as the United States Women's National Team will take on the Netherlands on Wednesday night.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday on FOX and the FOX Sports app. The match is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand.

I'll give you my best bets for these matchups daily and throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, I'll share it.

RELATED: USWNT-Netherlands scouting report

Let's dive into the fun with my best wager for the USWNT-Netherlands showdown. Both teams are 1-0 in Group E play.

United States vs. Netherlands, coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

Under 2.5 goals (-144)

This will be a difficult match for the U.S., as the five-across formation the Dutch uses will make it very difficult for a U.S. attack, which had 27 shots and 3.9 expected goals against Vietnam but wasn’t necessarily fluid. My guess is the Americans are still looking for the right lineup.

The defense will also be tested much more than what the U.S. faced against Vietnam. The situation here is quite interesting. The Netherlands has Vietnam left and will be more than happy with a draw in this match, as it can take its chances on beating Vietnam by greater than the three the United States did.

This feels like another lower-scoring game, so Under 2.5 goals is the play. I also don’t hate a nibble on the draw at +265.

PICK: Under 2.5 goals (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)

Is this the toughest World Cup for the USWNT? Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden and Heather O'Reilly debate whether this is the toughest World Cup for the USWNT.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

