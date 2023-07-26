FIFA Women's World Cup USWNT-Netherlands, Australia-Nigeria predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jul. 26, 2023 11:07 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2023 Women's World Cup is heating up as we head into the second week of group play — and you can watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Day 8 is headlined by the huge United States vs. Netherlands match, which should be a great one.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets daily throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so my tournament best bets record currently sits at 10-7.

Let's dive into the fun with a couple of wagers I'm making for Day 8.

United States vs. Netherlands, coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, game time 9 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app

Under 2.5 goals (-144)

This will be a difficult match for the U.S., as the five-across formation the Dutch uses will make it very difficult for a U.S. attack, which had 27 shots and 3.9 expected goals against Vietnam but wasn’t necessarily fluid. My guess is the Americans are still looking for the right lineup.

The defense will also be tested much more than what the U.S. faced against Vietnam. The situation here is quite interesting. The Netherlands has Vietnam left and will be more than happy with a draw in this match, as it can take its chances on beating Vietnam by greater than the three goals the United States did.

This feels like another lower-scoring game, so Under 2.5 goals is the play. I also don’t hate a nibble on the draw at +265.

PICK: Under 2.5 goals (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)

Portugal vs. Vietnam, 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Vietnam Under 0.5 goals (-190)

Portugal-Vietnam Under 3.5 combined goals (-156)

These two teams offered nothing in attack in their first group match, as Portugal had an expected goals (xG) of .10 and one shot, while Vietnam had an xG of 0.00 and didn’t register a shot.

Portugal did a nice job of keeping the Dutch in check, so I can’t see Vietnam scoring. Under 0.5 goals is the play, even at the price. That said, it will probably take four goals from Portugal to beat you if you play Under 3.5, so I’ll play that as well.

PICK: Vietnam Under 0.5 goals (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

PICK: Portugal-Vietnam Under 3.5 combined goals (bet $10 to win $16.41 total)

Australia vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. ET Thursday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Both Teams To Score (BTTS) No (-175)

Nigeria made it tough on Canada as it didn’t concede and allowed just two shots on goal despite just controlling the ball for 32% of the ball.

Nigeria will be without midfielder Deborah Abiodun, who was given a straight red card in the eighth minute of stoppage time, so that could affect things.

Without Sam Kerr, Australia may again find it difficult to score and generate dangerous scoring chances against a team that would be very happy to get a point and take its chances with Ireland in the final group-stage match. As was the case in Australia’s opening match, this game feels very 1-0-ish.

PICK: Both Teams To Score No (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

