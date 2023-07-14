USWNT Friendlies
USWNT announces two post-World Cup friendlies vs. South Africa
USWNT Friendlies

USWNT announces two post-World Cup friendlies vs. South Africa

Updated Jul. 14, 2023 4:17 p.m. ET

The United States Women’s National Team announced Friday that they will have two homecoming matches against South Africa following the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The first match will be held at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 21. The following match will be held at Solider Field in Chicago on Sept. 24.

Cincinnati's TQL stadium will be hosting a USWNT match for the second time. The first time, was in September 2021, when the USWNT beat Paraguay 8-0. However, this will be the ninth match that the USWNT has participated in at Chicago's Solider Field.

The USWNT will be taking on Banyana Banyana, a team they have played once before. There have only been two instances where the USWNT has played an African team. The teams most recently competed in a match in May 2019, where the United States won 2-0. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The USWNT is currently ranked No. 1 and South Africa is ranked No. 54 according to the official FIFA world rankings.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
USWNT Friendlies
South Africa
share
Get more from USWNT Friendlies Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Will Sean Casey make a difference for Yankees? MLB hitting coaches more important than you think

Will Sean Casey make a difference for Yankees? MLB hitting coaches more important than you think

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes