USWNT Friendlies USWNT announces two post-World Cup friendlies vs. South Africa Updated Jul. 14, 2023 4:17 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States Women’s National Team announced Friday that they will have two homecoming matches against South Africa following the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The first match will be held at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 21. The following match will be held at Solider Field in Chicago on Sept. 24.

Cincinnati's TQL stadium will be hosting a USWNT match for the second time. The first time, was in September 2021, when the USWNT beat Paraguay 8-0. However, this will be the ninth match that the USWNT has participated in at Chicago's Solider Field.

The USWNT will be taking on Banyana Banyana, a team they have played once before. There have only been two instances where the USWNT has played an African team. The teams most recently competed in a match in May 2019, where the United States won 2-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

The USWNT is currently ranked No. 1 and South Africa is ranked No. 54 according to the official FIFA world rankings.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience USWNT Friendlies South Africa

share