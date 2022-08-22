United States USWNT announces roster for friendlies, Crystal Dunn rejoins to train 13 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Laken Litman

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

A familiar face will be back with the U.S. Women’s National Team as it prepares for two friendlies against Nigeria in September.

Crystal Dunn, who gave birth to her son Marcel on May 20, will rejoin the USWNT for training as she works on her fitness ahead of next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The star defender, who last played for the national team on Sept. 16, 2021, will not be featured in the matches, but it’s certainly noteworthy that coach Vlatko Andonovski has invited her into this camp. The coach said Monday that Dunn is "ahead of schedule."

On Monday, Andonovski announced the 23 players who will make up the roster for the upcoming games against Nigeria — the first on Sept. 3 in Kansas City and the second on Sept. 6 in Washington, D.C. The roster is basically the same group that won the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico last month.

Defender Emily Sonnet, who scored a goal for the U.S. in its 3-0 semifinal win over Costa Rica on July 14, is not on the roster while recovering from injury. But midfielder Sam Coffey, who replaced an injured Ashley Hatch after the group stage, made the cut. Hatch is healthy now and will play in the two friendlies.

"All the players on the roster performed well in Mexico at qualifying and have carried that form for their clubs, so we’ll continue the process of growing as a team with this group in what will be two challenging games against Nigeria," Andonovski said in a statement.

"Preparing for the World Cup is a long process, and I’ve been very happy with how our team understands that process, is willing to do the work and is making positive strides every camp to get us to where we want to be next summer."

The last time we saw the USWNT, they were hoisting the CONCACAF W Championship trophy after defeating rival Canada on a late penalty kick by Alex Morgan. Despite the hugely important victory — and qualifying for the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics in the process — Andonovski said at the time that the U.S. was not World Cup ready. That was more evident after watching such intensely fierce competition during the Women’s Euros, especially the final between England and Germany.

"I have to say, if you ask me if we’re ready to go into the World Cup, into a competitive World Cup tomorrow, we’re probably not ready for it," Andonovski said in July. "But are we going to be ready in a year? Absolutely. I’m very happy with the development of the team and the development of the individuals on the team as well. I think that we’re doing a good job and we’re moving in the right direction."

The U.S. was the only team to not concede a goal during the qualifying tournament, which was impressive given Andonovski has not settled on a starting goalkeeper or a starting back line. The USWNT used a different defensive combination in all five games, as well as five different starting 11s. This is all part of Andonovski’s tinkering process as well as giving opportunities to younger players as he figures out who he’ll take to Australia and New Zealand next summer.

This is why the return of Dunn, 30, right now is so interesting. The combination of Kelley O’Hara at right back, Alana Cook and Becky Sauerbrunn centrally, and Emily Fox at left back has proven to be a formidable starting back line. But Dunn’s eventual return to the full roster will shake things up.

Fox, 24, has been the obvious starter on the left side for a while now — her rise was due in part to Dunn’s absence during pregnancy. Meanwhile, O’Hara and Sofia Huerta have shared time on the right side. So what does Dunn’s return mean to this group? She has been an integral part of the USWNT for years, including during its 2019 World Cup run. And there’s no reason to believe she won’t be fit by next summer, which means intriguing competition along the back line is inevitable.

Plus, defenders Abby Dahlkemper and Tierna Davidson, who are recovering from injuries, and Julie Ertz, who just gave birth to a baby boy, are expected to return at some point and fend for roster spots.

Regardless, Dunn is on her way back to the USWNT and the battle along the back line will be an important storyline to follow over the next year.

"We do believe Crystal will have time with her club team before the end of the year, and we do believe she'll get minutes for us in one of the upcoming games," Andonovski said.

Here is the full roster for the upcoming friendlies:

U.S. Women’s National Team Roster by Position (Club) – Sept. Friendlies vs. Nigeria:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (6): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0); Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously covered college football, college basketball, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and the Olympics at Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. Her first book, written in partnership with Rizzoli and Sports Illustrated and titled "Strong Like a Woman," was published in spring 2022 marking the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

