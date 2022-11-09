United States USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Weston McKennie? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Player: Weston McKennie

Age: 24

Birthplace: Little Elm, Texas

Club: Juventus F.C.

Position: Central midfielder

Team role: Star

USMNT caps: 37

The jokester of the U.S. men’s national team, Weston McKennie is that guy who sits in the back of a Tyler Adams news conference and pretends to ask serious (and silly) questions or comes up behind Christian Pulisic during a TV interview and makes a funny face. The 24-year-old who plays for Juventus is a Harry Potter fan and likes to play tricks on his teammates with mischief of his own .

On the field, McKennie was named 2020 U.S. Soccer Player of the Year and 2021 CONCACAF Nations League Player of the Tournament. He’s scored four goals in the UEFA Champions League, which is tied with DaMarcus Beasley for the second-most by a U.S. player (Pulisic leads all with seven goals). He also has scored nine goals in 37 caps for the USMNT and will be an integral part of the Americans’ run, as long as he stays healthy.

