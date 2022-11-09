FIFA World Cup 2022 USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Cameron Carter-Vickers? 25 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Player: Cameron Carter-Vickers

Age: 24

Birthplace: Southend-on-Sea, United Kingdom

Club: Celtic

Position: Center back

Team role: Key reserve

USMNT caps: 11

Carter-Vickers, the 24-year-old son of former NBA player Howard Carter, has become a regular starter for Celtic this year. He’s played in six consecutive matches since returning from an injury and has appeared in 10 league matches and four Champions League matches this season. He’s also led his team as captain.

Back in June, Carter-Vickers earned his first USMNT call up in three years in a friendly vs. Morocco. He has 11 total caps for the national team and is hoping for more at the World Cup.

