USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Cameron Carter-Vickers?
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Cameron Carter-Vickers?

25 mins ago
Laken Litman
Laken Litman
College Football & Soccer Analyst

Player: Cameron Carter-Vickers
Age: 24
Birthplace: Southend-on-Sea, United Kingdom
Club: Celtic
Position: Center back
Team role: Key reserve
USMNT caps: 11

Carter-Vickers, the 24-year-old son of former NBA player Howard Carter, has become a regular starter for Celtic this year. He’s played in six consecutive matches since returning from an injury and has appeared in 10 league matches and four Champions League matches this season. He’s also led his team as captain.

Back in June, Carter-Vickers earned his first USMNT call up in three years in a friendly vs. Morocco. He has 11 total caps for the national team and is hoping for more at the World Cup.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.

