USMNT survives Jamaica — barely — to advance to Nations League final

ARLINGTON, Texas — A third straight Concacaf Nations League title is still in play for the U.S. men's national team.

After trailing for more than 90 minutes, the USMNT came back from the dead to beat Jamaica in Thursday's semifinal at AT&T Stadium in suburban Dallas. An own goal by Reggae Boyz forward Corey Burke in the final minute of second-half stoppage time canceled out the Jamaicans' shocking opener just 30 seconds into the match, and U.S. striker Haji Wright — who wasn't even named to coach Gregg Berhalter's original roster this month — scored the game-winner in extra time off a pass by fellow substitute Gio Reyna.

Wright would add another strike later to give the hosts a 3-1 win that they really didn't deserve.

The Americans will meet the winner of Thursday's other semi between Mexico and Panama in Sunday's final here. Jamaica will face the loser of that match in the third place game earlier Sunday.

Here are a few quick takeaways following the U.S.'s dramatic victory.

Play of the game

It came just 31 seconds into the match. Following a throw-in deep in the American end, Bobby De Cordova-Reid split two U.S. defenders and hit a cross that deflected slightly off Chris Richards's leg. Leigh raced behind Joe Scally to head home past Turner from the doorstep.

Turning point

The U.S. never truly looked like they would score before the equalizer finally came — not that they knew anything about it. Instead, it came in the flukiest and unlikeliest fashion imaginable after an ever-so-slight deflection off a corner kick by U.S. defender Miles Robinson.

Key stat

Jamaica was more than happy to park the bus and frustrate the hosts after taking its shocking lead. The USMNT had a whopping 83 percent of possession in the first half but mustered just a single shot on goal — a Malik Tillman effort on the stroke of halftime that was cleared off the goal line by Reggae Boyz defender Di'Shon Bernard. Jamaica, on the other hand, had two on-target shots over the first 45 minutes, including Leigh's opener.

What's next for the USMNT?

Sunday's final is the immediate task. That game offers the U.S. a chance to claim its third Nations League triumph. Bigger picture, Thursday's wholly unconvincing performance in regular time is a huge wake-up call for a program that, to a man, spent all week talking up the importance of winning knockout matches. The USMNT is desperate to show that it can make a deep run at the Copa América on home soil this summer. Based on this performance, coach Gregg Berhalter has work to do before that tournament kicks off in June, even if they end up on the podium again a few days from now.

What's next for Jamaica?

While a win would've been a monumental result for the Reggae Boyz — one made even more impressive by the fact that Heimir Hallgrimsson's side was missing several regulars who star in England's vaunted Premier League — there are plenty of positives to take into Sunday's consolation game. The visitors could've and should've had this one; the Reggae Boyz had a golden opportunity to make it 2-0 in the second half, but Renaldo Cephas squandered a breakaway that he should've slipped past Matt Turner. Turner instead made the save.

Sunday offers them a chance to end March's international window with a win, and to show that they will be a tough out for any opponent at the Copa América, too.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men's and women's national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

