United States USMNT striker Daryl Dike ruled out 6-9 months with Achilles injury Published Apr. 18, 2023 2:16 p.m. ET

United States striker Daryl Dike will be sidelined for up to nine months because of an Achilles tendon injury, his English second-division club said on Tuesday.

West Bromwich Albion said Dike will require surgery to repair a full rupture of the Achilles in his right leg and that he will be out for six to nine months.

"Words cannot be made to describe how I feel right now," Dike wrote on his social media accounts. "Beyond gutted for this injury as it feels like nothing I do can seem to go my way at the moment."

The 22-year-old Dike was injured during West Brom's 2-1 win at Stoke in the Championship on Saturday.

Dike, who missed last year's World Cup because of injury, pledged to return.

"In life things will happen that are beyond your control despite your best efforts... Now is my time to bounce back and give myself a positive reaction," he wrote.

Dike scored seven goals in 25 appearances this season.

The Oklahoma native joined West Brom in January 2022 from MLS club Orlando City.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

