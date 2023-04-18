United States
USMNT striker Daryl Dike ruled out 6-9 months with Achilles injury
United States

USMNT striker Daryl Dike ruled out 6-9 months with Achilles injury

Published Apr. 18, 2023 2:16 p.m. ET

United States striker Daryl Dike will be sidelined for up to nine months because of an Achilles tendon injury, his English second-division club said on Tuesday.

West Bromwich Albion said Dike will require surgery to repair a full rupture of the Achilles in his right leg and that he will be out for six to nine months.

"Words cannot be made to describe how I feel right now," Dike wrote on his social media accounts. "Beyond gutted for this injury as it feels like nothing I do can seem to go my way at the moment."

The 22-year-old Dike was injured during West Brom's 2-1 win at Stoke in the Championship on Saturday.

Dike, who missed last year's World Cup because of injury, pledged to return.

"In life things will happen that are beyond your control despite your best efforts... Now is my time to bounce back and give myself a positive reaction," he wrote.

Dike scored seven goals in 25 appearances this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oklahoma native joined West Brom in January 2022 from MLS club Orlando City.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Patrick Mahomes on Jalen Hurts' massive contract: 'He deserves it'
Patrick Mahomes on Jalen Hurts' massive contract: 'He deserves it'
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes