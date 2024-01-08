United States USMNT star Gio Reyna reportedly being eyed by Marseille, Sevilla Published Jan. 8, 2024 8:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

United States men's national team star Gio Reyna could leave Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window and Marseille and Sevilla are two teams to watch for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, according to a report from Sky Sport on Monday.

Reyna has appeared in just 11 matches for Dortmund this season, registering zero goals and zero assists in 318 minutes. In the past, Reyna's luck with injuries has prevented him from seeing the pitch, but this season, he just hasn't been in manager Edin Terzic's plans, partially due to Reyna's reluctance to play as an outside midfielder, according to Sky Sport's report.

Marseille is currently No. 6 in the French Ligue 1 with a record 7W-6D-4L. Marseille is owned by American businessman Frank McCourt, who bought a 95% stake in the former Champions League-winners in 2016. United States international Konrad de la Fuente joined Marseille in 2021 but is currently on loan at SD Eibar in Spain's second division.

Sevilla is 16th in the Spanish La Liga and facing relegation. Sevilla finished fourth in La Liga in 2022.

Reyna joined Dortmund from New York City FC's academy system in 2019, when he was 16. Reyna made his first senior appearance for the club in 2020 and became the youngest-ever player to appear in the Bundesliga. He's recorded 13 goals and 11 assists in 87 total appearances for Dortmund.

The January transfer window will close in Europe on Feb. 1.

What are the best landing spots for USMNT's Gio Reyna?

