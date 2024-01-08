United States
USMNT star Gio Reyna reportedly being eyed by Marseille, Sevilla
United States

USMNT star Gio Reyna reportedly being eyed by Marseille, Sevilla

Published Jan. 8, 2024 8:16 p.m. ET

United States men's national team star Gio Reyna could leave Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window and Marseille and Sevilla are two teams to watch for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, according to a report from Sky Sport on Monday.

Reyna has appeared in just 11 matches for Dortmund this season, registering zero goals and zero assists in 318 minutes. In the past, Reyna's luck with injuries has prevented him from seeing the pitch, but this season, he just hasn't been in manager Edin Terzic's plans, partially due to Reyna's reluctance to play as an outside midfielder, according to Sky Sport's report.

Marseille is currently No. 6 in the French Ligue 1 with a record 7W-6D-4L. Marseille is owned by American businessman Frank McCourt, who bought a 95% stake in the former Champions League-winners in 2016. United States international Konrad de la Fuente joined Marseille in 2021 but is currently on loan at SD Eibar in Spain's second division.

Sevilla is 16th in the Spanish La Liga and facing relegation. Sevilla finished fourth in La Liga in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reyna joined Dortmund from New York City FC's academy system in 2019, when he was 16. Reyna made his first senior appearance for the club in 2020 and became the youngest-ever player to appear in the Bundesliga. He's recorded 13 goals and 11 assists in 87 total appearances for Dortmund.

The January transfer window will close in Europe on Feb. 1.

What are the best landing spots for USMNT's Gio Reyna? | SOTU

What are the best landing spots for USMNT's Gio Reyna? | SOTU
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Giovanni Reyna
United States
Dortmund
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: The Summer of Soccer is coming: Here's everything you need to know

The Summer of Soccer is coming: Here's everything you need to know

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes