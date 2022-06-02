UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League: Spain and Portugal tie, Czech Republic tops Switzerland 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continued Thursday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).

Thursday featured a thrilling match between Iberian rivals Spain and Portugal at Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville, Spain, where their match ended in a 1-1 draw. Elsewhere, Czech Republic defeated Switzerland 2-1 at Sinobo Stadium in Prague after a heartbreaking own goal.

Spain & Portugal, Ronaldo walk-outs, National Anthems before UEFA Nations League match Check out the team walk outs and national anthems for Spain and Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their matchup in UEFA Nations League.

Here are the top plays.

Spain 1, Portugal 1

Goal!

Portugal was knocking on the door early, but it was Spain that took the early lead in this one after Álvaro Morata nailed a shot following a fast break.

Álvaro Morata puts Spain ahead of Portugal, 1-0 Álvaro Morata scores to give Spain a 1-0 lead over Portugal in their UEFA Nations League match.

Tie game!

What a way for Ricardo Horta to score his first goal for Portugal — in the 81st minute on an equalizer.

Ricardo Horta pulls Portugal into a 1-1 tie with Spain Ricardo Horta scores in the 82nd minute to bring Portugal into a 1-1 tie with Spain at the UEFA Nations League.

Czech Republic 2, Switzerland 1

And we're off!

The Czech Republic was first on the board, thanks to a defensive collapse from Switzerland and this smooth goal from Jan Kuchta.

Czech Republic forward Jan Kuchta taps in the easy goal Czech Republic takes an early lead against the Swiss in the UEFA Nations League.

Equalize this

In the 43rd minute, Switzerland evened things up again with the Czechs as Noah Okafor managed to score off the underside of the bar.

Stunning Switzerland sequence leads to a top shelf goal from Noah Okafor Switzerland levels the score 1-1 against the Czech Republic after this lovely sequence from the Swiss side ends with Noah Okafor blasting the goal into the top shelf.

Own-ed

Kuchta came up big again in helping his squad take the lead, bouncing the ball off a defender in what was ruled an own goal.

Jan Kuchta puts ball off defender and into the back of the net for an own goal to give the Czech Republic a 2-1 Jan Kuchta struck again, this time off a defender and gives the Czech Republic a 2-1 lead in the UEFA Nations League. It was ruled an own goal.

Here's a look at the rest of Wednesday's scores across the UEFA Nations League:

Cyprus 0, Kosovo 2 (League C)

Bulgaria 1, North Macedonia 1 (League C)

Estonia 2, San Marino 0 (League D)

Georgia 4, Gibraltar 0 (League C)

Northern Ireland 0, Greece 1 (League C)

Israel 2, Iceland 2 (League B)

Serbia 0, Norway 1 (League B)

Slovenia 0, Sweden 2 (League B)

