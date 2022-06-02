UEFA Nations League: Spain and Portugal tie, Czech Republic tops Switzerland
The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continued Thursday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).
Thursday featured a thrilling match between Iberian rivals Spain and Portugal at Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville, Spain, where their match ended in a 1-1 draw. Elsewhere, Czech Republic defeated Switzerland 2-1 at Sinobo Stadium in Prague after a heartbreaking own goal.
Here are the top plays.
Goal!
Portugal was knocking on the door early, but it was Spain that took the early lead in this one after Álvaro Morata nailed a shot following a fast break.
Tie game!
What a way for Ricardo Horta to score his first goal for Portugal — in the 81st minute on an equalizer.
Czech Republic 2, Switzerland 1
And we're off!
The Czech Republic was first on the board, thanks to a defensive collapse from Switzerland and this smooth goal from Jan Kuchta.
Equalize this
In the 43rd minute, Switzerland evened things up again with the Czechs as Noah Okafor managed to score off the underside of the bar.
Own-ed
Kuchta came up big again in helping his squad take the lead, bouncing the ball off a defender in what was ruled an own goal.
Jan Kuchta puts ball off defender and into the back of the net for an own goal to give the Czech Republic a 2-1
Here's a look at the rest of Wednesday's scores across the UEFA Nations League:
Cyprus 0, Kosovo 2 (League C)
Bulgaria 1, North Macedonia 1 (League C)
Estonia 2, San Marino 0 (League D)
Georgia 4, Gibraltar 0 (League C)
Northern Ireland 0, Greece 1 (League C)
Israel 2, Iceland 2 (League B)
Serbia 0, Norway 1 (League B)
Slovenia 0, Sweden 2 (League B)