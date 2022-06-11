UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League: Netherlands-Poland, England-Italy end in ties 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The UEFA Nations League continued Saturday in cities all over Europe, with all featured matches ending in a draw.

The Netherlands finished in a 2-2 draw with Poland. Elsewhere, Wales and Belgium battled, but also ended in a draw, 1-1, while neither England or Italy could score a goal, ending in a 0-0 draw. Hungary and Germany topped off our featured matches with a feverish 1-1 draw as well.

Here are the top plays from Saturday's slate.

Hungary 1, Germany 1 (League A)

Hungary, Germany start hot

Hungary's Zsolt Nagy knocked in the first goal of the day to give his charge a 1-0 lead over Germany in the fifth minute.

But Jonas Hofmann quickly answered for Germany, evening the score at 1.

Hungary and Germany each score in the first nine minutes of action Zsolt Nagy scores for Hungary and Jonas Hofmann scores for Germany in the early stages of their UEFA Nations League contest.

Hungary held Germany to a 1-1 draw. Here are a few highlights from the match.

Hungary vs. Germany Highlights I UEFA Nations League Check out the highlights as Hungary faced Germany in UEFA Nations League. The two teams got off to a roaring start in their close match.

Netherlands 2, Poland 2 (League A)

Straight cash

Matty Cash gave Poland an early lead to jumpstart things against the Netherlands in the 18th minute.

Matty Cash scores a goal to give Poland a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands Matty Cash scored a goal in the 18th minute to give Poland a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands.

Doubling up

A reversal of fortune on a call allowed Poland to take a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands.

Piotr Zielinski scores after VAR reverses offsides call, Poland lead Netherlands 2-0 Poland pulls ahead of the Netherlands 2-0 after a review of an offsides call on Piotr Zielinski's goal was reversed in a UEFA Nations League match.

Netherlands fights back

Davy Klaassen punched one in to get the Netherlands on the board in the 50th minute, and Denzel Dumfries built on that momentum, evening things up for the Netherlands at 2-2 via back-to-back goals.

Netherlands score back-to-back goals to even the score against Poland, 2-2 Netherlands evened the score against Poland after goals from Davy Klaassen and Denzel Dumfries.

Memphis Depay missed the potential game-tying penalty kick in the 90th minute, causing the match to end in a 2-2 draw.

Wales 1, Belgium 1 (League A)

Belgium jumps up

It was only a matter of time before Belgium jumped on the board, taking a 1-0 lead over Wales in the second half.

Youri Tielemans blasts an impressive goal to help Belgium grab a 1-0 lead vs. Wales Youri Tielemans' 50th minute goal helps Belgium open the second half with a lead against Wales.

Wales equalizes

In the 86th minute, Wales evened the score at 1-1 with Belgium thanks to a Brennan Johnson goal.

Brennan Johnson's late goal brings Wales level with Belgium, 1-1 Wales grabbed an equalizer late against Belgium, thanks to Brennan Johnson's clinical finish in the 86th minute of UEFA Nations League.

After Johnson's goal, Wales forced a 1-1 draw with Belgium.

England 0, Italy 0 (League A)

Neither England nor Italy could get on the board, ending in a 0-0 draw.

Here's a look at the rest of Saturday's games across the UEFA Nations League:

Republic of Ireland 3, Scotland 0 (League B)

Off to a hot start

Alan Browne uses his body to sneak a goal past the Scotland keeper, 1-0 Alan Browne uses his body to sneak a goal past the Scotland keeper to give Republic of Ireland the 1-0 lead in UEFA Nations League.

Two-goal lead

UEFA Nations League: Ireland scores twice in eight minutes to take 2-0 lead over Scotland UEFA Nations League: Ireland scores twice in eight minutes to take 2-0 lead over Scotland.

Taking it to new heights

Ireland's Michael Obafemi blasts a goal from DEEP to cap off wild sequence, 3-0 Ireland's Michael Obafemi blasts a goal from deep to cap off wild sequence vs. Scotland in UEFA Nations League.

Ukraine 3, Armenia 0 (League B)

On the board

An impressive strike from Ruslan Malinovskyi gives Ukraine 1-0 lead An impressive strike from Ruslan Malinovskyi gives Ukraine 1-0 lead vs. Armenia in UEFA Nations League.

Extending the lead

Oleksandr Karavaev helps Ukraine convert another goal, 2-0 Oleksandr Karavaev helps Ukraine convert another goal vs. Armenia to make the score 2-0 in UEFA Nations League.

The rout is on

A crucial mistake by Armenia leads to Ukraine's third goal, 3-0 Vitalii Mykolenko converts the third goal for Ukraine vs. Armenia in UEFA Nations League.

Montenegro 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 (League B)

Hot start

Bosnia substitute Luka Menalo capitalizes on Montenegro mistake with goal for 1-0 lead Luka Menalo comes on as a substitute for Bosnia & Herzegovina and capitalizes on a mistake by the Montenegro keeper with a score as Bosnia take the lead 1-0 in UEFA Nations League play.

Romania 1, Finland 0 (League B)

On the board

Romania takes a 1-0 lead off a perfect cross by George Puscas and header by Nicusor Bancu Romania took a 1-0 lead over Finland in the UEFA Nations League after a perfect cross by George Puscas and header by Nicusor Bancu.

Faroe Islands 2, Lithuania 1 (League C)

Jumping out early

Fedor Chernykh converts in the sixth minute for Lithuania, 1-0 Fedor Chernykh gets the goal on the easy tap in for Lithuania vs. Faroe Islands in UEFA Nations League.

Evening things up

Viljormur Davidsen executes the penalty kick to perfection to bring Faroe Islands level, 1-1 Viljormur Davidsen executes the penalty kick to perfection to bring Faroe Islands level vs. Lithuania in UEFA Nations League.

Back on top

'That's a brilliant finish' - Faroe Islands take the lead, 2-1 Jákup Andreasen's wonderful strike finds the top left post and bangs in to give Faroe Islands the 2-1 lead going into halftime of the UEFA Nations League matchup vs. Lithuania.

Turkey 2, Luxembourg 0 (League C)

Turkey takes the lead

Turkey takes a 1-0 lead after a Luxemborg handball results in a Hakan Calhanoglu goal Turkey took a 1-0 lead over Luxemborg in the UEFA Nations League after a hand ball resulted in a Hakan Calhanoglu penalty-kick goal.

Capitalizing

Serdar Dursun extends Turkey's lead after shifty ball handling and a stunning strike Turkey takes a 2-0 lead in the UEFA Nations league after some shifty ball handling and a stunning strike by Serdar Dursun.

