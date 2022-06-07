UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League: Italy-Hungary, Germany-England top plays 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continues Tuesday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).

Kicking things off on FS2, Italy is taking on Hungary at Dino Manuzzi in Cesena, Italy. Elsewhere, Germany is battling England at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Here are the top plays.

Italy vs. Hungary (League A)

Power display

That's what Nicolo Barella put on as he propelled Italy into the lead, taking a pass and stepping to his right before rattling off a dynamic strike. The goal was Barella's 38th in international play.

Italy went up 2-0 thanks to the teamwork of Matteo Politano and Lorenzo Pellegrini. The former's blitzing run up the right side of the field got him into scoring position, and he found a streaking Pellegrini across the pitch for the finish.

Not how we drew it up

Hungary's first goal wasn't a traditional conversion, but the squad got on the scoreboard after an Italian defender's attempt to knock a cross out of bounds redirected the ball into his own goal.

Germany vs. England (League A)

Chances abound

Both teams had solid chances to score early, but Germany's best early shot was parried away by Jordan Pickford in goal …

… while Harry Kane sent an open attempt flying over the goalpost in minute 25.

German goal!

A team finally broke through in the second half, and it was the home one. Jonas Hofmman's hit found the upper right corner of the net and sent the German faithful into a frenzy to push Germany up 1-0.

Here's a look at the rest of Tuesday's games across the UEFA Nations League:

Finland vs. Montenegro (League B)

Put it away

Finland put together a pretty display of crisp passing to free up forward Joel Pohjanpalo, who punched in an easy conversion after receiving the assist to give his squad the lead.

Spectacular finish!

Pohjanpalo's first goal ignited him for another just minutes later. This finish was much more difficult, but boy is it easy to watch on repeat.

Lithuania vs. Turkey (League C)

Quickie

It didn't even take two minutes for Turkey to find the net in this one. Dogukan Sinik made about four defenders miss before he decked the goalkeeper to put one away 1:47 into the game.

Quickie x2

Same player, different side of the field. Sinik had himself a ball early on.

Can I join the party?

Serdar Dursun was a VIP at Turkey's scoring jamboree, putting away a penalty kick in the 55th minute to put the team up 3-0.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Romania (League B)

Faroe Islands vs. Luxembourg (League C)

Stay tuned for more updates!

