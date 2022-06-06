UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League: Denmark tops Austria, Croatia ties France 13 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continued Monday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).

Kicking things off on FS1, Croatia tied France in a thrilling rematch of the 2018 World Cup Final at Stadion Poljud in Split. Elsewhere, Denmark came back to defeat Austria at Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna.

Here are the top plays.

Croatia 1, France 1 (League A)

Brilliant opportunity

France found itself in enemy territory early in the affair, but its opportunity was thwarted by Croatia's Josip Juranovic, who headed a crossing attempt out of bounds.

Doin' the splits

Just six minutes later, Croatia sped off on its own attack after a nice lead pass, but Mike Maignan flashed his athleticism to make a clutch save on Ante Budimir's shot attempt.

Ol' reliable

France's first score was a thing of beauty. The team strung together three straight dimes after a throw-in to free up veteran Adrien Rabiot, who put away a big conversion to give France the lead.

Adrien Rabiot's fantastic finish puts France ahead 1-0 Adrien Rabiot finishes a beautiful ball from a teammate to give France the 1-0 lead over Croatia in their UEFA Nations League matchup.

Stutter step!

After VAR rewarded Croatia a penalty kick following an in-the-box foul, Andrej Kramarić faked out France's goalie with a deft pump, before putting away a goal into the bottom left corner to draw even.

Andrej Kramaric's penalty shot brings Croatia level, 1-1 Croatia bring the match back to even, 1-1, against France after a foul in the box leads to Andrej Kramaric's penalty shot going in.

Denmark 2, Austria 1 (League A)

Perfect position

That's what Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was in after his teammate's shot was deflected by a defender in the 27th minute. Hojbjerg found himself right in front of the goal with the ball near his right foot, and he put away the game's first goal with ease for his fifth international goal.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg gives Denmark a 1-0 lead over Austria Pierre Hojbjerg scores in the 28th minute as Denmark takes a 1-0 lead over Austria in UEFA Nations League.

Keep the pressure on

Austria's tactics kept it in the game, and after prying the ball loose from Denmark's goalkeeper in the penalty box, Xaver Schlager launched a ball into an open net to tie the score.

Xaver Schlager ties the game for Austria after Denmark's turnover Xaver Schlager scored after a careless Denmark turnover, bringing Austria even with the Danes at 1-1.

Game of inches

The tilt remained at 1-all into its late stages, but that didn't mean there weren't fireworks. These close calls almost put each squad ahead.

The decider!

Jens Stryger Larsen put his troupe on his back in the 83rd minute, powering a curling slingshot into the net to give Denmark a 2-1 lead, and key its victory.

Jens Stryger Larsen's beautiful strike gives Denmark the late 2-1 lead Jens Stryger Larsen finds the back of the net from just outside the box to give Denmark a 2-1 lead over Austria in UEFA Nations League.

Here's a look at the rest of Monday's games across the UEFA Nations League:

Iceland 1, Albania 1 (League B)

Offensive rebound

Albania struck first when Taulant Seferi converted a shot after his teammate's attempt ricocheted off the goalkeeper.

Albania's Taulant Seferi cleans up in front of the net to put Albania up 1-0 Albania's Taulant Seferi finds the back of the net in the 30th minute to put Albania up 1-0 over Iceland in UEFA Nations League.

Evening it up

Iceland's aggression in the beginning of the second half paid dividends, as Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson took a pass and dialed up a screaming line drive past the goalie for the squad's first goal.

Iceland's Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson scores the equalizer in the 49th minute Iceland's Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson scores the equalizer in the 49th minute to tie things up against Albania in UEFA Nations League.



Kazakhstan 1, Slovakia 0 (League C)

Little dribbler

Kazakhstan broke through in the 25th minute, with an unorthodox left-footed shot from Aslan Darabayev to put it up 1-0.

Belarus 0, Azerbaijan 0 (League C)

Latvia 1, Liechtenstein 0 (League D)

Solo dolo

Arturs Zjuzins secured Latvia's one and only goal, which was confirmed by VAR, to take down Liechtenstein.

Andorra 0, Moldova 0 (League D)

