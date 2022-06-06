UEFA Nations League: Denmark tops Austria, Croatia ties France
The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continued Monday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).
Kicking things off on FS1, Croatia tied France in a thrilling rematch of the 2018 World Cup Final at Stadion Poljud in Split. Elsewhere, Denmark came back to defeat Austria at Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna.
Here are the top plays.
Croatia 1, France 1 (League A)
Brilliant opportunity
France found itself in enemy territory early in the affair, but its opportunity was thwarted by Croatia's Josip Juranovic, who headed a crossing attempt out of bounds.
Doin' the splits
Just six minutes later, Croatia sped off on its own attack after a nice lead pass, but Mike Maignan flashed his athleticism to make a clutch save on Ante Budimir's shot attempt.
Ol' reliable
France's first score was a thing of beauty. The team strung together three straight dimes after a throw-in to free up veteran Adrien Rabiot, who put away a big conversion to give France the lead.
Stutter step!
After VAR rewarded Croatia a penalty kick following an in-the-box foul, Andrej Kramarić faked out France's goalie with a deft pump, before putting away a goal into the bottom left corner to draw even.
Denmark 2, Austria 1 (League A)
Perfect position
That's what Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was in after his teammate's shot was deflected by a defender in the 27th minute. Hojbjerg found himself right in front of the goal with the ball near his right foot, and he put away the game's first goal with ease for his fifth international goal.
Keep the pressure on
Austria's tactics kept it in the game, and after prying the ball loose from Denmark's goalkeeper in the penalty box, Xaver Schlager launched a ball into an open net to tie the score.
Game of inches
The tilt remained at 1-all into its late stages, but that didn't mean there weren't fireworks. These close calls almost put each squad ahead.
The decider!
Jens Stryger Larsen put his troupe on his back in the 83rd minute, powering a curling slingshot into the net to give Denmark a 2-1 lead, and key its victory.
Here's a look at the rest of Monday's games across the UEFA Nations League:
Iceland 1, Albania 1 (League B)
Offensive rebound
Albania struck first when Taulant Seferi converted a shot after his teammate's attempt ricocheted off the goalkeeper.
Evening it up
Iceland's aggression in the beginning of the second half paid dividends, as Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson took a pass and dialed up a screaming line drive past the goalie for the squad's first goal.
Kazakhstan 1, Slovakia 0 (League C)
Little dribbler
Kazakhstan broke through in the 25th minute, with an unorthodox left-footed shot from Aslan Darabayev to put it up 1-0.
Belarus 0, Azerbaijan 0 (League C)
Latvia 1, Liechtenstein 0 (League D)
Solo dolo
Arturs Zjuzins secured Latvia's one and only goal, which was confirmed by VAR, to take down Liechtenstein.
Andorra 0, Moldova 0 (League D)