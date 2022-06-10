UEFA Nations League: Austria-France, Denmark-Croatia top plays
The UEFA Nations League continued Friday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).
Kicking things off on FS1, Austria held France to a 1-1 draw, while Croatia topped Denmark, 1-0.
Elsewhere, Andorra defender Chus Rubio scored one the most spectacular goals of the UEFA Nations League so far — a shot from beyond midfield that lifted his team up 2-0 over Liechtenstein, who ultimately lost 2-1.
Here are the top plays from Friday's slate.
Austria 1, France 1 (League A)
Hot start
Austria took the lead over France after a huge goal from Andreas Weimann that reached the back of the net.
France comes knocking
France's Kingsley Coman nearly delivered the equalizer in this one, but his shot was just a bit too high.
Knotted up!
France's Kylian Mbappé tied things up in the 83rd minute to keep things competitive until the very end.
Croatia 1, Denmark 0 (League A)
What could have been
Denmark was this close to taking an early lead over Croatia, but Andreas Cornelius wasn't able to connect.
Croatia takes the lead
Croatia's Mario Pasalic made a crucial shot from close range for the lead, which they held onto until the end.
Here's a look at the rest of Friday's games across the UEFA Nations League:
Andorra vs. Liechtenstein (League D)
Goal!
After a long scoring drought, Jordi Aláez converted a penalty kick after a Liechtenstein handball to give Andorra a 1-0 lead in the 78th minute.
Too little, too late
Liechtenstein's Livio Meier scored in stoppage time, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback win.
Belarus 1, Kazakhstan 1 (League C)
Kazakhstan strikes first!
Kazakhstan took an early 1-0 lead over Belarus, courtesy of Abat Aymbetov's impressive header in the 13th minute — his third UEFA Nations League goal.
Evening the field
Vladislav Malkevich's header in the 84th minute helped Belarus knot things up with Kazakhstan, 1-1.
Israel 2, Albania 1 (League B)
Goal!
Armando Broja converted a penalty kick to help give Albania a 1-0 edge over Israel just ahead of the end of the first half.
Israel equalizes
Israel kicked off the second half with a goal, courtesy of Manor Solomon, to keep things close.
Another one!
Solomon made his second goal of the match to give Israel a 2-1 lead that they carried to the end.
Slovakia 1, Azerbaijan 0 (League C)
Goal!
Slovakia midfielder Vladimír Weiss put his team up 1-0 in the 81st minute to seal the win for the road team.
Latvia 4, Moldova 2 (League D)
Back-to-back
There were two goals in the first 19 minutes of this match, one by each team.
Moldova was the first to strike, thanks to Ion Nicolaescu penalty kick in the fifth minute. Latvia's Vladislavs Gutkovskis provided the equalizer shortly after a misstep by the Moldovans.
Double trouble
Another colossal mistake by Moldova's goalkeeper led to the go-ahead goal for Latvia, as a free kick from Janis Ikaunieks put them ahead 2-1.
Pulling away
Latvia took a commanding 3-1 lead after Gutkovskis' second goal of the match in the 60th minute.
Not so fast!
Moldova's Nichita Motpan fired back with a goal of his own just four minutes later to keep things close, 3-2.
Nothing but net
Ikaunieks sealed the deal for Latvia with his second goal of the match, this one coming in the 75th minute.