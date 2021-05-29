UEFA Champions League Top moments from UEFA Champions League final 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The European Champion Clubs' Cup is no longer up for grabs.

And just like that, we have another UEFA Champions League competition in the books.

English Premier League clubs Manchester City and Chelsea battled it out in the Champions League final on Saturday at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal, but it was Chelsea who took home the trophy after beating Man City 1-0.

Chelsea, the only London team to win the UCL, took its second title in its third trip to the finals. It was Man City's first finals appearance.

Here are the top moments from the competition.

Havertz finally gets things going

At the 42-minute mark, Chelsea attacking midfielder Kai Havertz, assisted by Mason Mount's through ball, scored the first and only goal of the match.

He previously had four goals and three assists in the 2020-2021 English Premier League regular season.

The 21-year-old Havertz is the first player to score his first UCL goal in a final since Manchester City's midfielder İlkay Gündoğan did back in 2013, and he is just the third player to score for Chelsea in a Champions League final, joining Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

Knocking heads

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne was forced off the field and out of the game at the one-hour mark after colliding with Chelsea's Antonio Rüdiger.

The team's vice-captain was in tears while leaving the field after the injury, and Gabriel Jesus entered the game for Man City in De Bruyne's place.

Rüdiger was given a yellow card after the play, but it was the way he was given it that caught fans' attention.

As referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz extended his hand to help Rüdiger up off the ground, Lahoz lifted the yellow card from his side in one fell swoop, much to Rüdiger's surprise.

Making history

Christian Pulisic became the first U.S. men's national player to appear in a Champions League final. The 22-year-old was left out of Chelsea's starting lineup on Saturday, but he entered the game as a substitute in the 66th minute. It is the first time since 1997 that an American has earned a Champions League medal.

He nearly scored a goal for Chelsea at the 72-minute mark, which would have made the score 2-0, but Pulisic wasn't able to connect.

Chelsea continued the trend that it pays to strike first – the last seven teams to score first in a UCL final have gone on to win.

