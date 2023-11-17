Switzerland coach Inka Grings fired after losses to World Cup champion Spain
Inka Grings lost her job as Switzerland coach Friday following three recent losses to Women’s World Cup champion Spain by a combined score of 17-2.
Grings said the decision to leave was taken "with a heavy heart, to lift the pressure off the team," according to a statement from the national soccer federation.
Switzerland, which will host the women’s Euro 2025 tournament, won only one of 14 games this year. The losses included a Women’s World Cup exit in the round of 16 in August to eventual champion Spain, 5-1.
Spain then won both of their games in a UEFA Women’s Nations League group — 5-0 in September and 7-1 in October.
Grings was a prolific striker who won two European Championship titles with Germany.
The Swiss soccer federation did not name a replacement for Grings. Switzerland will play Sweden and Italy next month.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
