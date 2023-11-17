FIFA Women's World Cup
Switzerland coach Inka Grings fired after losses to World Cup champion Spain
Published Nov. 17, 2023 3:16 p.m. ET

Inka Grings lost her job as Switzerland coach Friday following three recent losses to Women’s World Cup champion Spain by a combined score of 17-2.

Grings said the decision to leave was taken "with a heavy heart, to lift the pressure off the team," according to a statement from the national soccer federation.

Switzerland, which will host the women’s Euro 2025 tournament, won only one of 14 games this year. The losses included a Women’s World Cup exit in the round of 16 in August to eventual champion Spain, 5-1.

Spain then won both of their games in a UEFA Women’s Nations League group — 5-0 in September and 7-1 in October.

Grings was a prolific striker who won two European Championship titles with Germany.

The Swiss soccer federation did not name a replacement for Grings. Switzerland will play Sweden and Italy next month.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FIFA Women's World Cup
Switzerland

