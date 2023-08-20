Spain's World Cup star Olga Carmona's father has died, the Spanish Federation announced
Spanish defender Olga Carmona's father has died, the Spanish Federation announced.
The left back, who plays for Real Madrid, scored the lone goal for her team as part of its championship win in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final. Following her goal, she revealed a shirt with the word "MERCHI" inscribed on it. She explained that the shirt was a nod to her best friend, whose mother passed away recently as well.
"First of all, I want to say that this victory, this achievement, goes to the mother one of my best friends who has recently passed away," she said after the win in Spanish. "I celebrated the goal with her shirt and from here, I dedicate this to the whole family with all my love."
Carmona learned of her father's death shortly after Spain's victory Sunday morning.
The Spanish Federation released this statement regarding his passing:
"We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football."
