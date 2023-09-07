Spain
Spain's women's players maintaining strike after salary talks break down
Spain

Spain's women's players maintaining strike after salary talks break down

Published Sep. 7, 2023 5:00 p.m. ET

The players for Spain’s women’s league maintain they'll go on strike rather than start the new season after salary negotiations with the league broke down Thursday.

The AFE players union, one of five unions representing the players, said no deal had been reached because "we consider the economic proposal of the Liga F unacceptable."

The players had announced their plan to strike last week. The season was set to kick off Friday.

The strike comes with Spain reeling from the consequences of the kiss by the president of its national soccer federation of a player without her consent after the 2023 Women’s World Cup final. The player, Jenni Hermoso, has accused federation boss Luis Rubiales of sexual assault. Since then, the players for Spain’s women’s national team and several dozens more have said they won’t play for their country until the federation changes leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minimum salary for the women's league, called Liga F, is just 16,000 euros ($17,400), compared to the 182,000 euros ($197,000) guaranteed for men in La Liga.

The unions want to increase that minimum salary to 23,000 euros a year, with the option of it reaching 25,000 euros if the league makes more than 8 million euros in revenues.

The league said its best offer of 20,000 euros, with the chance for that to reach 23,000 if revenues surpass 8 million euros, was rejected by the players.

The strike will impact the first two rounds of play. The league opener was scheduled for Friday between Sevilla and Tenerife.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Women's World Cup
Spain
share
Get more from Spain Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Euro 2024 qualifiers schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch

Euro 2024 qualifiers schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes