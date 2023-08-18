FIFA Women's World Cup Spain vs. England women's World Cup final predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Aug. 18, 2023 8:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2023 Women's World Cup championship game is finally here! The battle for all the marbles between Spain and England should be a great one, and it also gives us one more opportunity to get some bets down.

I believe in transparency, so my tournament best bets record currently sits at 32-23, +$493. This is based on my wager amounts, with each being to win $100. But remember, you can always bet any amount you are comfortable with.

The semis didn't go as planned, with a couple of tough beats. But overall, we've had a nice run throughout the tournament. Let's finish strong.

Here are my favorite wagers to make on the big match.

Spain vs. England, pregame coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET, match begins at 6 a.m. Sunday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

Same-game parlay: Tie or England and Spain Team Total Under 1.5 (-167)

England has allowed two goals during the run of play in the tournament, so it might be a lot to ask Spain to score twice in this one.

While La Roja has scored three times in the 81st minute or later in the last two matches, I suspect England is better equipped to see a match out or send it to extra time. The Lionesses' team defense is strong enough to prevent those late-match heroics from Spain.

England played its best match of the tournament against Australia, and a repeat effort here — or close to it — will give the Lionesses a great chance to lift the trophy.

PICK: Tie or England and Spain Team Total Under 1.5 goals (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)

Spain vs. England Preview in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final The "World Cup Tonight" crew previewed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final matchup between Spain and England.

Under 8.5 corners (+105)

I expect Spain to have a good bit of possession in this one — who doesn’t? That means most of the match will be played between the boxes, and there probably will not be many great chances resulting in corners.

If you look at Spain's three biggest matches this tournament, there were six corners against Sweden, seven in the 90 vs. Netherlands, and just three against Japan.

Buying this number up to 9.5 will cost you roughly 75 cents, so I will pass on that and go with the 8.5 at a small plus price.

PICK: Under 8.5 total corners (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp to have a shot on target (+137)

England has averaged six shots on goal per game in the World Cup, and whatever chances it does generate will likely come from Russo and Hemp, who have both scored in each of the last two games. The duo may also find some additional space, benefiting from the return of Lauren James.

PICK: Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp to have a shot on target (bet $10 to win $23.70 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

