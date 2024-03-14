NWSL
San Diego Wave sells for an NWSL-record $120 million
NWSL

San Diego Wave sells for an NWSL-record $120 million

Published Mar. 14, 2024 9:33 p.m. ET

Principal owner of the NWSL's San Diego Wave, Ron Burkle, has made plans to sell the club to the Levine Leichtman family at a record-breaking price of $120 million, including a $113 million cash outlay. 

Lauren Leichtman and her husband, Arthur Levine, agreed to pay $35 million now for 35% of the team and have agreed to buy the other 65% for $78 million after the 2024 season, according to The Athletic. The sources were granted anonymity because the details of the deal are still private.

While the deal averages $113 million, its valuation in the later transaction is $120 million which is nearly double the previous outlay of $63 million paid by the Bhathal family earlier this year for the Portland Thorns.

"We are proud of the unprecedented success we have had as an expansion team, and I am confident that [the Levine Leichtman] family’s investment will contribute to the growth of our team and the San Diego community," Burkle told Sportico in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burkle, who paid a $2 million expansion fee when the Wave joined the NWSL fewer than three years ago, will remain as the principal owner of the team through the end of the 2024 season as part of the deal.

"We’re thrilled to welcome the Levine Leichtman family to the ownership group of the San Diego Wave," NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement to The Athletic. "As longtime supporters of the women’s game, Arthur and Lauren know well the impact that our league can have in our society, and as savvy investors, understand the opportunities in front of us to continue to grow our league and club businesses."

The news of the sale comes just two days before the 2024 NWSL season officially kicks off on Saturday, Mar. 16. Preseason begins as Gotham FC and San Diego Wave face off in the NWSL Challenge Cup tomorrow at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

share
Get more from NWSL Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USWNT looks like team reborn ahead of pivotal Summer Olympics

USWNT looks like team reborn ahead of pivotal Summer Olympics

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes