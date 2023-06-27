United States
Report: USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi completes transfer to PSV Eindhoven
United States

Report: USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi completes transfer to PSV Eindhoven

Updated Jun. 27, 2023 3:07 p.m. ET

United States Men's National Team striker Ricardo Pepi is on the move, but he's staying in the Dutch Eredivisie league.

PSV Eindhoven, one of the top teams in Eredivisie, has agreed to pay 10 million euros to purchase Pepi's contract from German club FC Augsburg, according to multiple reports. Pepi spent most of the 2022-23 season on loan from the Bundesliga side to Dutch club FC Groningen. He had 13 goals and three assists for Groningen across 31 appearances.

Pepi also has seven goals in 16 appearances in the USMNT, including one as a late sub for Folarin Balogun in the team's 3-0 win over archrival Mexico in the June 15 Nations League semifinal.

But Pepi was left off coach Gregg Berhalter's USMNT squad for the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup in a move that surprised many outside observers. Ironically, Pepi's move to PSV Eindhoven reunites him with former USMNT sporting director Earnie Stewart, who left the U.S. Soccer Federation to become the club's director of football in January. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Stewart was reportedly in favor of rehiring Berhalter for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup cycle, a pivotal one as the U.S. is cohosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico. Matt Crocker, Stewart's replacement at sporting director, rehired Berhalter in June after a lengthy search.

share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Inside Ronald Acuña Jr.'s 'mythical' run toward history

Inside Ronald Acuña Jr.'s 'mythical' run toward history

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes