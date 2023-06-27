United States Report: USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi completes transfer to PSV Eindhoven Updated Jun. 27, 2023 3:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

United States Men's National Team striker Ricardo Pepi is on the move, but he's staying in the Dutch Eredivisie league.

PSV Eindhoven, one of the top teams in Eredivisie, has agreed to pay 10 million euros to purchase Pepi's contract from German club FC Augsburg, according to multiple reports. Pepi spent most of the 2022-23 season on loan from the Bundesliga side to Dutch club FC Groningen. He had 13 goals and three assists for Groningen across 31 appearances.

Pepi also has seven goals in 16 appearances in the USMNT, including one as a late sub for Folarin Balogun in the team's 3-0 win over archrival Mexico in the June 15 Nations League semifinal.

But Pepi was left off coach Gregg Berhalter's USMNT squad for the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup in a move that surprised many outside observers. Ironically, Pepi's move to PSV Eindhoven reunites him with former USMNT sporting director Earnie Stewart, who left the U.S. Soccer Federation to become the club's director of football in January.

Stewart was reportedly in favor of rehiring Berhalter for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup cycle, a pivotal one as the U.S. is cohosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico. Matt Crocker, Stewart's replacement at sporting director, rehired Berhalter in June after a lengthy search.

