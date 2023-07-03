NWSL Orlando Pride add Brazil defender Rafaelle Souza Published Jul. 3, 2023 5:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Orlando Pride are adding another player from Brazil's women's national team.

Rafaelle Souza has signed a three-year deal with Orlando that runs through the 2025 season, bringing her back to the NWSL after two seasons with Arsenal, the team announced Monday. She'll join fellow Brazilians Marta, Adriana and Thais Reiss on Orlando.

"Anyone dreams of living in a city like Orlando and playing in a league as strong as the NWSL. With my experience of having played in other leagues and other countries, for everything I've experienced in soccer, I think I can add a lot to the team," the defender said in a statement. "I dedicate myself a lot and I think fans will see that, my dedication every day and every game. I really hope and want to help the team a lot, be with the girls and join the group and adapt as soon as possible.

"My main goal now is to help the team qualify for the playoffs. Orlando deserves it for all the investment it has made and for all of their support for women's soccer."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rafaelle began her professional career with the Houston Dash in 2014, playing with the NWSL squad for just a season before opting to play overseas. The Ole Miss product eventually found a home with Changchun Zhuoyue of the Chinese Women's Super League in 2016, playing there until 2021.

Rafaelle had a brief stint with Palmeiras in 2021 before leaving the squad to join Arsenal in 2022. She scored four goals in 35 caps with the English squad.

In addition to her club play, Rafaelle has become an integral part of Brazil's women's national team over the last few years. She was named the captain of the squad in 2022 and will hold that status for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. She's scored eight goals in 77 career caps, helping her country win the Copa América Femenina title in 2022.

Rafaelle will make her Pride debut after the World Cup, joining a squad that's ninth in the league table.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience NWSL Orlando Pride Brazil

share