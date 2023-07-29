FIFA Women's World Cup Norway-Philippines, Germany-Colombia predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Jul. 29, 2023 12:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is heating up as we are in the second week of group play — and you can watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets daily throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so my tournament best bets record currently sits at 19-9, +$884. This is based on my wager amounts, with each being to win $100. But remember, you can always bet any amount you are comfortable with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into the fun with some bets I'm making for Day 11.

Norway vs. Philippines, 3 a.m. ET Sunday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Philippines +2.5 goals (-165)

I have seen nothing from Norway to lead me to believe it will beat the Philippines by three goals, even in a "must win and put up a big number" type of game.

Norway has been uninspired on the pitch and full of drama off of it. Who knows if Ada Hegerberg (groin) will play? Does it even matter? In two matches, Norway has had a combined six shots on goal and only possessed the ball 50% of the time while looking for its first goal.

The Philippines has played with heart and passion in its first World Cup and held Switzerland to one goal in the run of play. I’d be shocked if they got steamrolled in this match.

PICK: Philippines +2.5 goals (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Can the USWNT get knocked out from the group stage by Portugal? Alexi Lalas and David Mosse debate whether Portugal will eliminate the USWNT in the group stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

RELATED: Aly Wagner spoke Lindsey Horan's goal into existence

Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3 a.m. ET Sunday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

Both Teams To Score No (-140)

Switzerland has yet to concede in two matches, and after a dream start, New Zealand couldn’t back up its opening match upset win over Norway.

It’s hard to get too heavily involved in these concurrent matches because if Norway wakes up and puts a big number up, that will force these teams' hands. Regardless, I still think New Zealand will have a hard time scoring.

PICK: Both Teams To Score No (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Germany vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m. ET Sunday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Germany win and Under 3.5 goals (-145)

Germany was clinical in the 6-0 victory over Morocco, but as big a win as it was, Morocco gifted Germany two own goals, and there was a 90th-minute tack-on goal when it was 5-0.

I expect Colombia to offer more quality than Morocco and make this tougher on Germany. I still think the Germans will win, but Colombia has enough skill to make them work for it in the match between teams tied for first in Group H.

PICK: Germany win and Under 3.5 goals (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share