FIFA Women's World Cup World Cup shocker: Nigeria stuns host Australia, 3-2 Published Jul. 27, 2023 8:17 a.m. ET

A goal of spectacular bravery from Osinachi Ohale steered Nigeria to the most stunning result of the Women's World Cup, as the African champion took down co-host Australia, 3-2, in Brisbane on Thursday.

Ohale struck what would turn out to be her team's crucial second goal after 65 minutes, fearlessly heading the ball over the line from close range despite simultaneously receiving a fierce (yet unintentional) kick to the chest from Aussie defender Alanna Kennedy.

When Asisat Oshoala added a third soon after following a mix-up between Kennedy and goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, the upset – FIFA ranked No. 40 against No. 10 - was firmly in play. A headed goal from Kennedy, nine minutes into second-half injury time, gave Australia some hope, but it was too little, too late.

Nigeria, coached by American Randy Waldrum, did reach the round of 16 in 2019 but that came on the back of a single win over South Korea and a third-place finish in the group, due to the forgiving nature of the pre-expansion 24-team format.

This year's campaign constitutes a genuine breakthrough, especially if the Super Falcons can finish the job against Ireland (July 31 at 6 a.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) and qualify from the group. An opening game tie against Canada showed some real promise, but this was something else altogether.

There was little indication of what was to come when Australia's Emily Van Egmond put her side ahead at the start of first-half injury time, finishing a strong run with a calmly-timed finish.

But Nigeria equalized before the end of the same injury time period, a neat touch from Uchenna Kanu turning the ball past Arnold.

For Australia, still missing star forward Sam Kerr with a calf injury, the outcome here created serious danger of elimination. The Matildas would advance to the knockout phase with a win against Olympic champion Canada (July 31 at 6 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), but a tie would only stand a chance of being enough if Nigeria suffered a heavy defeat to already-eliminated Ireland.

