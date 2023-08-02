FIFA Women's World Cup Morocco-Colombia, South Korea-Germany predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Aug. 2, 2023 10:25 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is heating up as we are wrapping up group play — and you can watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets daily throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so my tournament best bets record currently sits at 26-14, +$930. This is based on my wager amounts, with each being to win $100. But remember, you can always bet any amount you are comfortable with.

Let's dive into the fun with a few bets I'm making for Day 15.

Morocco vs. Colombia, 3 a.m. ET Thursday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Colombia win or draw and Both Teams To Score No (-127)

We’ve arrived at the final day of group play. Can Colombia follow up on the emotional high from beating Germany and get at least a point here to wrap up the group?

My guess is yes as Morocco has not shown a lot in attack and Colombia has yet to concede in the run of play. Even in the 1-0 win over South Korea, Morocco had the ball just 35% of the time with two shots on goal and was nearly doubled up in dangerous chances.

It feels like the type of game that Colombia might even be afforded a little bit of a letdown or slow start and still get out with a 0-0 draw.

PICK: Colombia win or draw and Both Teams To Score No (bet $10 to win $17.87 total)

Alexi Lalas talks about the United States' 0-0 draw against Portugal Alexi Lalas and David Mosse react to the United States' 0-0 draw against Portugal in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and analyze what went wrong for the USWNT.

South Korea vs. Germany, 3 a.m. ET Thursday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

South Korea Under 0.5 goals (-146)

After a shocking loss to Colombia, expect Germany to be much better here.

Odds are Germany is staring at second place in Group H as Colombia should earn a point versus Morocco. But this is about Germany getting its confidence back as it allowed Colombia to dictate the last match.

South Korea hasn’t done a whole lot in attack, so I feel the best bets are BTTS no or South Korea Under 0.5 goals scored. The South Korea team total is the better price, so that's where I’ll head.

PICK: South Korea Under 0.5 goals (bet $10 to win $16.85 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

