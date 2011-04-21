MLS: Beckham decision to be based only on football

BY foxsports • April 21, 2011

Major League Soccer says the Los Angeles Galaxy will make the decision on whether to attempt to re-sign David Beckham based on football ability and not his celebrity status.

MLS President Mark Abbott said ''there have been so many benefits'' to the league's having acquired Beckham. He is in the final season of a five-year, $32.5 million contract.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder turns 36 next month, and has been criticized for leaving the Galaxy twice on loan to AC Milan. He missed most of the 2010 season after tearing an Achilles' tendon while playing in Italy.

Beckham will travel next week to London for the royal wedding on April 29. The Galaxy play at Dallas on May 1, but Abbott said the league doesn't have an issue with his schedule.

