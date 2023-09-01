Mason Greenwood joins Getafe on loan from Manchester United

Manchester Utd
Getafe acquired former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood on loan on Friday after the English player left his old club following a criminal investigation into a possible attempted rape that was closed by prosecutors.

The deal was announced just before the summer market closed.

The 21-year-old England forward has not played for United since January 2022.

Greenwood was implicated in controlling and coercive behavior and assault relating to a woman after images and videos were posted online.

Prosecutors in England closed their case in February, saying "a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction."

But United and the player decided last month it was best to part ways and for him to find a new club.

"The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United," United said in a statement. "The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition."

Greenwood will join a Getafe that is likely to fight to avoid relegation.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

