Manchester Utd
Manchester United picks Bruno Fernandes to be its new captain
Manchester Utd

Manchester United picks Bruno Fernandes to be its new captain

Published Jul. 20, 2023 1:55 p.m. ET

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes is the new captain of Manchester United.

The Premier League club announced the appointment on Thursday.

Fernandes has scored 64 goals with 54 assists in 185 games since joining United in 2020.

Harry Maguire tweeted Sunday that he was no longer captain of United following talks with manager Erik ten Hag. The central defender made just eight league starts last season, leading to ongoing speculation over his future at Old Trafford.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Maguire’s absence from the side last season, Fernandes was most frequently appointed captain and had been widely expected to be given the permanent role.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Manchester Utd Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Colts unveil new 'Indiana Nights' alternative uniforms, black helmets

Colts unveil new 'Indiana Nights' alternative uniforms, black helmets

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes