Manchester Utd Manchester United picks Bruno Fernandes to be its new captain Published Jul. 20, 2023 1:55 p.m. ET

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes is the new captain of Manchester United.

The Premier League club announced the appointment on Thursday.

Fernandes has scored 64 goals with 54 assists in 185 games since joining United in 2020.

Harry Maguire tweeted Sunday that he was no longer captain of United following talks with manager Erik ten Hag. The central defender made just eight league starts last season, leading to ongoing speculation over his future at Old Trafford.

In Maguire’s absence from the side last season, Fernandes was most frequently appointed captain and had been widely expected to be given the permanent role.

