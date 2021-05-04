UEFA Champions League Champions League semifinals: Manchester City vs. Paris St. Germain best moments 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Who is the first superpower to make the final of Europe's biggest soccer competition?

Manchester City and Paris St. Germain fought for that distinction as the UEFA Champions League semifinals resumed Tuesday, with the Citizens booking their passage to the final with a 2-0 win and 4-1 aggregate triumph over both legs.

It's a historic moment for City, which had been searching for its first Champions League final in club history after years of heartbreak.

Up next, City will wait to see who it'll face in the final as Chelsea and Real Madrid finish up their semifinal tie on Wednesday.

But what went down in the second leg of a tie that'll go down in history for Man City? Here are the best moments:

Devilish move

PSG finished the first leg down a man, and history repeated itself in the second leg after Angel Di Maria lost his cool and stamped on Man City midfielder Fernandinho's feet.

Di Maria received a red card and an early shower for pushing the envelope much too far. That's definitely not what PSG wanted from its star forward.

Overturning a deficit is difficult by nature, but doing it shorthanded is darn near impossible.

Double trouble

A textbook counter from Man City all but put the game on ice for the English giants.

The tap-in ⁠— which Riyad Mahrez put extra mustard on ⁠— put City up 2-0 for the game and 4-1 on aggregate.

Piling on the pressure

Saddled with a 3-1 aggregate deficit early in the first half, PSG manufactured chances to attempt to get back into the game over a frenetic four-minute stretch.

The first came off the head of Marquinhos, who scored PSG's lone goal in the first leg, but his effort in the 16th minute found the crossbar instead of the back of the net.

Minutes later, a risky pass from Ederson and a heavy touch from Bernardo Silva presented Di Maria with a chance to make it 1-1, but the Argentinian's left-footed strike curled just wide of the post.

City strikes first

Don't sleep on goalkeepers! They can launch an attack just as much as a midfielder, especially if the defense leaves acres of space with an extremely high defensive line.

That's exactly what Man City's Ederson capitalized on, feeding a perfect pass to Oleksandr Zinchenko down the touchline.

From there, Zinchenko found Kevin De Bruyne with the cutback, whose rifled shot was blocked.

However, the ball fell right to the feet of Mahrez, who slotted the ball between Keylor Navas' legs to put City ahead 1-0 in the second leg and 3-1 on aggregate.

It was a fine finish, but the pass from Ederson to kickstart the move was simply unreal.

VAR to the rescue

PSG thought it had an early penalty after referee Björn Kuipers pointed to the spot for a handball in the penalty area, but VAR rectified the missed call.

City fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko was adamant that the ball brushed his shoulder, rather than his arm, and he was proven right with a quick check.

Watch the weather

It isn't often that you see a snow shovel on a soccer field, but here we are!

Tuesday's evening forecast in Manchester called for 48°F and showers, leading to some icy conditions at the Etihad. Those conditions necessitated the use of shovels to clear off the lines on the field, leading to some superb images.

How it impacts the players remains to be seen, but it certainly adds another element to the tie ⁠— pun intended!

