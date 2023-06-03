FA Cup
Man City’s Gundogan scores quickest FA Cup final goal in 2-1 victory over Man United
Man City’s Gundogan scores quickest FA Cup final goal in 2-1 victory over Man United

Updated Jun. 3, 2023 12:22 p.m. ET

Manchester City’s mission to win a treble of major trophies stayed on track after beating Manchester United 2-1 in Saturday's FA Cup final, with the first of Ilkay Gundogan’s two goals coming after a record-shattering 13 seconds.

Gundogan, City’s captain who had taken the kickoff, latched onto a long ball forward by goalkeeper Stefan Ortega that was flicked on by Erling Haaland. The Germany midfielder then sent a dipping volley from the edge of the area past United goalkeeper David De Gea.

The BBC, which is broadcasting the game in Britain, timed the goal at 12.91 seconds. The previous fastest goal in a final was by Louis Saha after 25 seconds for Everton in the 2009 final against Chelsea.

Later, United midfielder Bruno Fernandes converted a 33rd-minute penalty against the run of play after Jack Grealish was adjudged to have handled the ball.

If Gundogan’s opener was probably his best goal for City, then his 51st-minute winning goal might be one of his scrappiest as he met a cross from Kevin De Bruyne from a free kick with a left-foot volley that bobbled between two United defenders and past goalkeeper De Gea.

It was the 142nd FA Cup final and the first between the two Manchester clubs, with Prince William and United great David Beckham among those in attendance at England’s national stadium.

United was looking to protect its proud status as the only team to win the league-FA Cup-European Cup treble, in 1999, but now needs a favor from Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul on June 10.

With City having already retained the Premier League, now only a first-ever Champions League title stands between Pep Guardiola’s team and immortality in English soccer.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Man. City
