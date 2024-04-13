Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi scores fifth goal, assists in Inter Miami's 3-2 win over Sporting KC
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi scores fifth goal, assists in Inter Miami's 3-2 win over Sporting KC

Published Apr. 13, 2024 11:18 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal and added an assist and Luis Suárez tapped in the winner in the 71st minute as Inter Miami CF defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday night in front of the third-largest crowd in MLS history.

After a defensive mistake by Sporting KC, Suárez converted Diego Gómez’s crossing pass inside the 6-yard box for the lead. It was Suárez’s sixth of the season.

Many of the 72,610 who filled Arrowhead Stadium to see Messi weren’t disappointed as he delivered deft passes to create scoring chances.

With Inter Miami CF (4-2-3) trailing 1-0 in the 18th minute, Messi assisted on Gomez’s first-touch right-footer in the middle of the box to tie it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi’s left-footed blast from the top of the penalty arc pushed Miami in front 2-1 in the 51st minute. It was his fourth straight MLS game with a goal.

Messi had an excellent chance in the 27th minute on a left-footer from 12 yards, but it was smothered by Kansas City's Tim Melia.

Messi’s free kick in the 41st minute from 25 yards barely missed wide right.

Erik Thommy opened the scoring for Sporting KC (2-2-4) in the sixth minute on a 16-yard strike. He scored again in the 58th minute on a rebound off Daniel Salloi’s corner kick to tie it at 2. Thommy’s goals were his second and third of the season — and first since opening day.

The crowd was 20,000 larger than the previous Sporting KC record set in 2010 during a friendly against Manchester United.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Sporting KC midfielder Remy Walter left in first-half stoppage time with a lower leg injury.

UP NEXT

Inter Miami FC: hosts Nashville SC on April 20.

Sporting KC: hosts St. Louis City SC on April 20.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Lionel Messi
Get more from Lionel Messi Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami knocked out of Concacaf Champions Cup with 3-1 loss to Monterrey

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami knocked out of Concacaf Champions Cup with 3-1 loss to Monterrey

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes