LeBron James spotted wearing USWNT shirt ahead of pivotal World Cup match

LeBron James might be out of the country, but he's still supporting the United States women's national team from afar.

James was spotted in Canada over the weekend wearing a USWNT jersey ahead of the team's knockout-stage match against Sweden on Sunday (5 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

James has always been a high-profile supporter of the USWNT, regularly posting about the team on social media during its title run at the 2019 World Cup. USWNT star Alex Morgan was also one of many high-profile athletes to post their congratulations to James on social media when James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer in February.

Morgan, 34, recently said the Americans are looking forward to Sunday's tilt and are "very motivated for the match." Morgan, who has 121 goals in 210 appearances for the USWNT, has yet to score in this tournament.

James, who has a long-held interest in soccer and owns a stake in heavyweight English Premier League club Liverpool, has also been spending more time around the sport this summer. He was in attendance for Lionel Messi's MLS debut with Inter Miami in July and shared a pregame embrace with the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup winner.

James later tweeted in awe when Messi scored the game-winning free kick in stoppage time to give Inter Miami the win.

