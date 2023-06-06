Juventus
Juventus plans to leave Super League project after season of legal turmoil
Juventus

Juventus plans to leave Super League project after season of legal turmoil

Published Jun. 6, 2023 5:19 p.m. ET

Juventus plans to leave the Super League project still being pursued by Real Madrid and Barcelona, though the club denied Tuesday it had been threatened with a European ban by UEFA.

The three storied clubs are awaiting a ruling expected within weeks from the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg into their legal challenge against what they claimed is UEFA’s monopoly control of European club competitions.

But Juventus responded to reports it already left the Super League by explaining it contacted the two Spanish clubs "to initiate a discussion period" about its exit.

The three clubs were holdouts after the other nine Italian, Spanish and English clubs who joined them to launch the breakaway Super League in April 2021 renounced it within weeks of its quick failure.

UEFA was a clear winner when the Luxembourg court gave a first, non-binding opinion in the Super League case in December that went against the clubs.

It has been a tough season for Juventus’ owners, players and lawyers with no trophies won, legal cases lost and mass resignations among the board of directors.

A 10-point deduction in Serie A was finally confirmed last month in a false accounting case that dropped Juventus to finish seventh instead of qualifying for the next Champions League. That entry would have been worth tens of millions of euros (dollars) to the financially troubled club.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, even the two-time European champion’s place in the third-tier Europa Conference League is at risk from a separate UEFA investigation of the false accounting allegations.

Juventus appears likely to have broken UEFA’s financial fair play rules that can lead to bans imposed by a UEFA-appointed panel. A final verdict, potentially on appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, is needed before the Europa Conference League qualifying playoffs round in August.

Long-time club president Andrea Agnelli resigned in November in fallout from the case. He had been a UEFA executive committee member and chairman of the influential European Club Association before giving up those positions of power in 2021 to help launch the Super League.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Juventus Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Quinnen Williams, Jets will get deal 'done,' Robert Saleh says

Quinnen Williams, Jets will get deal 'done,' Robert Saleh says

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes