FIFA Women's World Cup Jamaica-Brazil, Panama-France predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Aug. 1, 2023 12:36 p.m. ET

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Teams are battling to secure berths in the knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup — and you can watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets daily throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so my tournament best bets record currently sits at 24-13, +$867. This is based on my wager amounts, with each being to win $100. But remember, you can always bet any amount you are comfortable with.

Let's dive into the fun with a few bets I'm making for Day 14, including a Same Game Parlay (SGP) for Panama-France.

South Africa vs. Italy, 3 a.m. ET Wednesday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

South Africa win or draw (+135)

South Africa has to be kicking itself after failing to hold a 1-0 lead in a 2-1 loss versus Sweden. But this is understandable since it couldn’t hold a 2-0 lead with less than 20 minutes remaining against Argentina and had to settle for a draw.

I’m not sold on Italy getting the necessary point here to advance. Le Azzurre didn’t look dangerous at all versus Argentina and then got completely dominated after a decent start against Sweden.

Italy’s back line is a bit shaky. That could come back to haunt it here against a team that has created a considerable amount of chances in its two matches.

PICK: South Africa win or draw (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Jamaica vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. ET Wednesday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Jamaica Under 0.5 goals and Under 4.5 combined goals (-168)

Jamaica is through with a point, but even with Bunny Shaw back, it will be tough for the Reggae Girlz to achieve a point here.

The Brazil-France match was the best match of the tourney so far. How will Brazil recover from that high-drama, high-energy, high-quality match?

I don't know if Brazil will be the first team to score on Jamaica, so I didn’t include "Brazil to win" as part of this wager. l do think Brazil will possess all of the ball and keep a clean sheet this match, so if the game ends up 0-0, we win.

PICK: Jamaica Under 0.5 goals and Under 4.5 combined goals (bet $10 to win $15.95 total)

Panama vs. France, 6 a.m. ET Wednesday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

France to win, Under 5.5 combined goals, Panama Under 0.5 goals (-172)

This was a hard match to find something because it isn’t expected to be competitive.

FanDuel allows for a SGP of France to win, Under 5.5 goals in the match and Panama not to score at -172.

All those things seem very reasonable to happen here as France can lock up Group F. For comparison, Brazil beat Panama 4-0. Look for a similar outcome in this match.

PICK: France to win, Under 5.5 combined goals, Panama Under 0.5 goals (bet $10 to win $15.81 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

