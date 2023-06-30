FIFA Women's World Cup FIFA to allow anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup Published Jun. 30, 2023 3:18 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Team captains will be allowed to wear an amended version of the anti-discrimination "One Love" armband at the FIFA Women’s World Cup next month.

FIFA, the sport’s governing body, unveiled eight armbands Friday that captains of the 32 teams can choose to wear in Australia and New Zealand during the tournament, which runs from July 20-Aug. 20.

FIFA regulations mandate teams at the World Cup must wear only approved armbands and other equipment. The causes on display in Australia and New Zealand will include uniting for indigenous peoples, gender equality, ending violence against women, peace and zero hunger.

"Team captains will be given three options," FIFA said. "They can wear the ‘Football Unites the World’ armband for the entire tournament, an armband corresponding to the theme of their choice for the entire tournament, or the armband corresponding to the theme of the specific match day."

ADVERTISEMENT

The "Unite for Inclusion" option is heart-shaped and multicolored — but not quite the rainbow design that Germany wanted to use at this tournament, where a number of gay players will be among more than 700 selected on team rosters.

The armbands were developed over months of talks with national federations as FIFA aimed to avoid repeating the standoff with European players and officials at the FIFA World Cup last winter that spilled into the first two days of games in Qatar.

FIFA said Friday the inclusion option was worked on with the United Nations human rights office in Geneva.

Six colors — red, black, green, pink, yellow and blue — are layered in exactly the same order, only now in horizontal stripes instead of the Netherlands-created One Love’s diagonals. The colors also correspond to the recognized flags of Pan-Africanism and pan-sexuality.

Inside the FIFA-approved heart design is another heart shape with the outline of what appears to be a family of three people.

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura praised the agreement for the Women’s World Cup in a statement. "Thank you to the players and the teams for sharing your support, for these causes," she said. "United, we can make a difference."

The agreement for this year’s Women’s World Cup won’t necessarily carry over to future FIFA tournaments.

FIFA stressed the need for "respecting global differences" in other nations.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup

share

Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more