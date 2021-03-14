Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo's hat trick, Lamela's unbelievable goal highlight Sunday's soccer lineup 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

March Madness isn't reserved for college basketball.

Sunday's soccer schedule provided its own moments of excitement, including a few unbelievable plays, headlined by none other than Juventus FC icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

After being knocked out of the Champions League in an upset home loss to Porto earlier this week, there were rumors circulating about whether Ronaldo's time with Juventus – and his run as one of soccer's biggest stars – was coming to an end.

Juventus director Fabio Paratici responded to the notion that the club's superstar forward could be returning to Real Madrid.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to respond to the noise as well, stating that "more important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet."

After Sunday's performance, it's safe to say Ronaldo made it back to his feet pretty quickly.

As most legendary athletes do, he responded in a major way with his play on the field, posting a hat trick in a 3-1 win against Cagliari and needing only 33 minutes to do so.

He made sure to check off every box en route to the hat trick, scoring with his left foot and right foot and finishing with a header for good measure.

This is the latest accomplishment in a career full of highlights for one of the all-time greats. With Sunday's hat trick, Ronaldo has 57 in his career.

That wasn't the only magical moment from Sunday.

Not to be outdone, Tottenham Hotspur F.C. winger Erik Lamela scored one of the sickest goals you will ever see against Arsenal.

Arsenal went on to win the match 2-1. Here are some of the top reactions to Lamela's goal, and the day as a whole, from Twitter.

