Copa América 2021: Top Moments

Delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the prestigious Copa América soccer tournament is finally in full swing.

All the big-time South American powers are there, including Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. There will also be plenty of big-name stars present, including Luis Suarez, Neymar, and the great Lionel Messi.

The action kicked off on Sunday with two great matchups right from the start. First Brazil was taking on Venezuela, with that match followed by Colombia vs. Ecuador.

Now, on to the top moments from Sunday's action.

Brazil vs. Venezuela

The host team nearly got on the board just 10 minutes into the game, with the header sliding just wide.

Brazil kept the pressure on, however, and notched the game's first goal just 12 minutes later, with defender Marquinhos getting crafty with his heel off the corner kick.

Brazil nearly got another, with Neymar just missing a shot he often buries.

While Venezuela was keeping the score close, Brazil's lack of scoring had nothing to do with Neymar's playmaking abilities.

And Neymar was sooooo close to doubling Brazil's lead early in the second half.

About 10 minutes later, Danilo drew a penalty in the box, setting up a PK for Neymar, who calmly drilled it make it 2-0.

It was Neymar's 67th goal in just 106 games playing for his country. Pele holds the Brazil record, with 77 goals in 92 games.

Colombia vs. Ecuador (8 p.m. ET, FS2)

