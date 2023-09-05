United States Christian Pulisic wants stars at USMNT matches after turnout for Lionel Messi in L.A. Published Sep. 5, 2023 7:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

When the biggest star in soccer took the pitch in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the stars turned out for Lionel Messi. Now, Christian Pulisic would like a similar show of celebrity support for the United States men's national team.

Pulisic reposted an Instagram video compilation of celebrities at Messi's and Inter Miami's 3-1 win over LAFC with the caption, "Let them know they're invited to US national team games too" with a laughing emoji.

If those celebrities are interested in accepting Pulisic's invite, they will soon have a chance. The USMNT is playing friendlies against Uzbekistan in St. Louis on Sept. 9 and against Oman in St. Paul, Minn. on Sept. 12. The matches will mark the return of head coach Gregg Berhalter to the U.S. sideline after he was re-hired by new U.S. soccer federation sporting director Matt Crocker in June.

Several A-Listers from Hollywood and beyond showed up at BMO Stadium to watch Messi and Inter Miami take on LAFC. Those who were seen at the game included:

Actor and LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio

Actress and singer Selena Gomez

Actress Millie Bobby Brown

Prince Harry of England

Actor and television personality Mario Lopez

Rapper Tyga

Actor Owen Wilson

Actor Edward Norton

Actor Brendan "Coach Beard" Hunt

Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade

Inter Miami's win Sunday means that the team — which was one of the worst in the MLS before Messi's arrival — is now unbeaten in all 11 games since the Argentinean superstar's debut on July 21. Messi will be absent from the squad for the next three games as the 2022 World Cup winner rejoins the Argentina men's national team for 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

