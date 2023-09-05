Christian Pulisic wants stars at USMNT matches after turnout for Lionel Messi in L.A.
When the biggest star in soccer took the pitch in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the stars turned out for Lionel Messi. Now, Christian Pulisic would like a similar show of celebrity support for the United States men's national team.
Pulisic reposted an Instagram video compilation of celebrities at Messi's and Inter Miami's 3-1 win over LAFC with the caption, "Let them know they're invited to US national team games too" with a laughing emoji.
If those celebrities are interested in accepting Pulisic's invite, they will soon have a chance. The USMNT is playing friendlies against Uzbekistan in St. Louis on Sept. 9 and against Oman in St. Paul, Minn. on Sept. 12. The matches will mark the return of head coach Gregg Berhalter to the U.S. sideline after he was re-hired by new U.S. soccer federation sporting director Matt Crocker in June.
Several A-Listers from Hollywood and beyond showed up at BMO Stadium to watch Messi and Inter Miami take on LAFC. Those who were seen at the game included:
- Actor and LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell
- Actor Leonardo DiCaprio
- Actress and singer Selena Gomez
- Actress Millie Bobby Brown
- Prince Harry of England
- Actor and television personality Mario Lopez
- Rapper Tyga
- Actor Owen Wilson
- Actor Edward Norton
- Actor Brendan "Coach Beard" Hunt
- Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade
Inter Miami's win Sunday means that the team — which was one of the worst in the MLS before Messi's arrival — is now unbeaten in all 11 games since the Argentinean superstar's debut on July 21. Messi will be absent from the squad for the next three games as the 2022 World Cup winner rejoins the Argentina men's national team for 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.
-
Transfer deadline day: Every key USMNT player that changed clubs during European window
Matt Turner earns first Premier League clean sheet as Nottingham Forest stuns Chelsea 1-0
UEFA Champions League draw: Can Kylian Mbappe lead PSG out of Group of Death?
-
How can the USMNT truly compete in 2026? Players buying in
Gregg Berhalter names Ben Cremaschi, Ricardo Pepi to first roster since rehire
Why choosing the location for the 2026 World Cup final won't be easy
-
Gregg Berhalter still hasn't spoken to Gio Reyna, wants to do it 'the right way'
Gio Reyna fractured leg in June match against Canada, US Soccer Federation says
Lionel Messi effect? Inter Miami prodigy Benjamin Cremaschi could get first USMNT call-up
-
Transfer deadline day: Every key USMNT player that changed clubs during European window
Matt Turner earns first Premier League clean sheet as Nottingham Forest stuns Chelsea 1-0
UEFA Champions League draw: Can Kylian Mbappe lead PSG out of Group of Death?
-
How can the USMNT truly compete in 2026? Players buying in
Gregg Berhalter names Ben Cremaschi, Ricardo Pepi to first roster since rehire
Why choosing the location for the 2026 World Cup final won't be easy
-
Gregg Berhalter still hasn't spoken to Gio Reyna, wants to do it 'the right way'
Gio Reyna fractured leg in June match against Canada, US Soccer Federation says
Lionel Messi effect? Inter Miami prodigy Benjamin Cremaschi could get first USMNT call-up