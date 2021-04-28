UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League

Champions League semifinals: Paris St. Germain vs. Manchester City best moments

3 hours ago

All eyes were back on Europe for another star-studded affair Wednesday.

The semifinals of the UEFA Champions League rolled along as Paris St. Germain hosted Manchester City in the first leg of their two-legged affair.

A strong first half ⁠— and 1-0 lead ⁠— for PSG were erased by a series of calamitous errors in the second half, giving Man City a strong foothold in their tie, with a 2-1 advantage after the first leg.

Conceding a pair of second-half goals and finishing the game down a man after a red card will leave PSG searching for answers ahead of the second leg, scheduled for Tuesday in Manchester.

What went down Wednesday? Here are the best moments from the first leg of City and PSG's tie:

From bad to worse

Staring at a one-goal deficit in the 77th minute, Idrissa Gueye made matters much more difficult for PSG when he received a red card for this harsh tackle on City's Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan was able to recover and walk off the damage, but Paris St. Germain? Not so much.

Wall? Not exactly ...

City's second goal came off a free kick from Riyad Mahrez that rifled right through PSG's wall and into the back of the net.

Mahrez's left-footed effort slipped between Leandro Paredes and Presnel Kimpembe, leaving Keylor Navas with too much to do to keep it out.

It wasn't the most beautiful of free kicks, but City will take it all day.

To add a level of irony to the event, "Paredes" in Spanish translates to "walls" in English.

Whoops!

Nightmare for Navas

Ooooh, mercy.

Manchester City got on the board in the 64th minute with the help of some dubious goalkeeping on the part of PSG's Keylor Navas.

Credit De Bruyne for putting the ball in a dangerous spot, but Navas will be kicking himself for not doing better there.

For more up-to-date news on all things Manchester City, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Silky smooth

This sequence didn't result in a goal, but it's still worth marveling at the skill on display.

Kylian Mbappe put Man City's defense on skates and nearly had an important assist, but he missed Marco Verratti's outstretched boot by the slimmest of margins in the 56th minute.

Can't capitalize

Down 1-0 near the end of the first half, the Citizens were presented with an opportunity after some loose play at the back from PSG.

Kyle Walker chased down an errant pass and found Bernardo Silva, who fed Phil Foden a golden chance, but it was all for naught.

Navas was rooted at the right spot, stopping the 20-year-old's blasted shot and collecting shortly thereafter.

Captain's orders

For all of PSG's vaunted attacking talent, it was center back and captain Marquinhos who got the hosts on the board in the 15th minute.

Man City lost the Brazilian in the box on a corner kick, which he rose to nod home to the far corner and give the Parisians an early 1-0 lead.

For more up-to-date news on all things Paris St. Germain, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Fancy footwork

Neymar was, as the kids say, in his bag early against City.

Perched on the corner of Man City goalkeeper Ederson's penalty box, the crafty PSG star linked with teammate Marco Veratti for a give-and-go that Neymar nearly converted for an opening goal.

Neymar's shot was deflected and then parried away by Ederson for a corner.

For more up-to-date news on all things UEFA Champions League, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from UEFA Champions League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Soccer - UEFA CL - Paris SG vs. Manchester City - 4/28/2021 Soccer - UEFA CL - Paris SG vs. Manchester City - 4/28/2021
share story
Real Madrid vs. Chelsea: Best Moments
UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea: Best Moments

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea: Best Moments
The goals were flying early in the Champions League semis. Check out the best moments from Real Madrid vs. Chelsea!
1 day ago
The Triumph Of Fan Power
UEFA Champions League

The Triumph Of Fan Power

The Triumph Of Fan Power
What ultimately broke the European Super League was that fans detested all it stood for, Martin Rogers writes.
6 days ago
European Super League: The Latest
UEFA Champions League

European Super League: The Latest

European Super League: The Latest
The European Super League appears to be falling apart only days after it was announced. Here's the latest on soccer's massive story.
April 20
Is European Soccer Set To Implode?
UEFA Champions League

Is European Soccer Set To Implode?

Is European Soccer Set To Implode?
The recent announcement surrounding the European Super League threatens to shake up the beautiful game, Martin Rogers writes.
April 19
Super League Coming To Europe?
UEFA Champions League

Super League Coming To Europe?

Super League Coming To Europe?
Some of Europe's biggest soccer clubs have announced the formation of a breakaway Super League. Here's what you need to know.
April 18
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks