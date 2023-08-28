FIFA Men's World Cup
Brazil star Vinicius Jr. will miss World Cup qualifiers with hamstring injury
FIFA Men's World Cup

Brazil star Vinicius Jr. will miss World Cup qualifiers with hamstring injury

Published Aug. 28, 2023 4:00 p.m. ET

Vinicius Júnior has a right hamstring injury which could sideline him for about a month, Real Madrid said on Monday.

Vinicius fell and clutched his thigh on Friday early in the 1-0 victory at Celta de Vigo in the Spanish league.

A Madrid statement did not offer a timeline for the Brazil wing's return. He was expected to play for Brazil in the first two matches of South American World Cup qualifying against Bolivia on Sept. 8 and Peru four days later.

Madrid has suffered a rash of injuries, notably to left knee ACLs by defender Éder Militão in the first match of the season and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in training.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Vinicius Junior
Brazil
FIFA Men's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Lionel Messi's 10-year-old son Thiago joins Inter Miami's academy team

Lionel Messi's 10-year-old son Thiago joins Inter Miami's academy team

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes