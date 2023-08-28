FIFA Men's World Cup Brazil star Vinicius Jr. will miss World Cup qualifiers with hamstring injury Published Aug. 28, 2023 4:00 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Vinicius Júnior has a right hamstring injury which could sideline him for about a month, Real Madrid said on Monday.

Vinicius fell and clutched his thigh on Friday early in the 1-0 victory at Celta de Vigo in the Spanish league.

A Madrid statement did not offer a timeline for the Brazil wing's return. He was expected to play for Brazil in the first two matches of South American World Cup qualifying against Bolivia on Sept. 8 and Peru four days later.

Madrid has suffered a rash of injuries, notably to left knee ACLs by defender Éder Militão in the first match of the season and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in training.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Vinicius Junior Brazil FIFA Men's World Cup

share