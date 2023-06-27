Bayern Munich
Harry Kane, Bayern Munich reportedly reach agreement, but Tottenham unwilling to sell
Harry Kane, Bayern Munich reportedly reach agreement, but Tottenham unwilling to sell

Updated Jun. 27, 2023

Harry Kane has his eyes set elsewhere other than Tottenham.  

The English star striker has agreed to a deal with Bayern Munich, CF Bayern reported Tuesday. The terms of the agreement between Kane and Bayern are unknown, but the German club still has to negotiate a transfer fee with Tottenham in order officially acquire Kane.

As of Tuesday, it appears unlikely that Tottenham will agree to sell Kane. Tottenham hasn't received an official bid yet from Bayern, but if it did, it would immediately reject the offer, Sky Sports reported. ESPN reported that Tottenham has told Kane he is not available for a transfer this summer, despite Bayern reportedly preparing a transfer offer of $89 million plus add-ons to Tottenham for Kane. 

While Tottenham is reportedly set to reject any transfer offers for Kane, the 29-year-old appears closer than ever to potentially leaving the Premier League club. Kane has reportedly drawn interest from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United so far this transfer window as he's entering the final year of his six-year contract. 

Kane was willing to move on from Tottenham as early as 2021. During that summer, Kane revealed he had a gentleman's agreement with club chairman Daniel Levy that would potentially allow him to transfer to a different club. However, Tottenham declined a $161 million transfer fee from Manchester City that would've been the richest in British history. 

After a brief holdout, Kane remained with the club in 2021 and still performed at a top level. He scored 30 goals in 38 Premier League games this past season, breaking the record for most goals scored in Tottenham's history in the process. However, Tottenham finished in eighth place in the EPL this past season. 

Kane has been under Tottenham's control ever since he started his senior professional club career in 2009. He's scored 280 goals in 435 appearances as he's been loaned out on four different occasions. 

Tom Rinaldi sat down with England's Harry Kane to discuss his journey from club teams to being on the England national team.

As Kane has played on a Tottenham squad that has been among the best in the Premier League but hasn't been able to win a league title during his prime, a potential move to Bayern would bring to a club that has been the class of its league for over a decade. Bayern won its 11th-straight Bundesliga title this past season, though it needed some help in the final match of the season in order to do so. 

By potentially adding Kane, Bayern would look to continue its dominant Bundesliga run and potentially win another Champions League title after it has been knocked out in the quarterfinals the last three seasons after winning in 2020. 

