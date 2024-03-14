UEFA Champions League
Arguments for and against Super League heard by Madrid judge
UEFA Champions League

Arguments for and against Super League heard by Madrid judge

Published Mar. 14, 2024 2:11 p.m. ET

A Madrid judge heard arguments for and against the Super League on Thursday, less than three months after the European Union's top court said UEFA and FIFA acted unlawfully to block the rebel competition.

The Madrid court had asked the European Union to weigh in on whether the soccer governing bodies breached European law by allegedly abusing their market dominance. The European court said they did.

The Spanish judge heard new arguments by the parties promoting and opposing the competition, and was expected to make a ruling in a few weeks.

Among those in the Madrid court on Thursday were lawyers for the Super League, UEFA and A22 Sports Management, the Madrid-based company trying to promote the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were no representatives of Real Madrid or Barcelona, the only clubs still left in the breakaway project that was launched in 2021 and quickly collapsed after protests by fans across Europe.

Promoters of the new competition lost a legal battle on Wednesday when the EU Intellectual Property Office said it cannot be registered under the Super League trademark because it is "conceptually identical" to the Super Liga in Denmark.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
UEFA Champions League
La Liga
share
Get more from UEFA Champions League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Champions League: Atlético Madrid, Borussia Dortmund round out quarterfinals

Champions League: Atlético Madrid, Borussia Dortmund round out quarterfinals

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes