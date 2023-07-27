FIFA Women's World Cup Argentina-South Africa, England-Denmark predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jul. 27, 2023 11:35 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2023 Women's World Cup is heating up as we are in the second week of group play — and you can watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets daily throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so my tournament best bets record currently sits at 13-8, +$275. This is based on my wager amounts, with each being to win $100. But remember, you can always bet any amount you are comfortable with.

Let's dive into the fun with a couple of bets I'm making for Day 9.

Argentina vs. South Africa, 8 p.m. ET Thursday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Argentina win or draw and Under 2.5 goals (-115)

South Africa nearly stole all three points from Sweden, but two goals in the final 25 minutes dashed those dreams in a rain-soaked match. The underlying numbers weren’t great, though, as it controlled the ball just 31% of the time, had one corner kick and didn’t generate many dangerous chances at all.

On the flip side, Argentina nearly took a point from Italy, but an 87th-minute goal broke its hearts. It did have a couple of decent chances, despite an expected goals (xG) of .25. But it wasn’t as if it allowed many good chances to Italy either, so this should follow suit in what we’ve seen from the tourney so far — low scoring.

I’d be surprised if Argentina didn’t get at least a point.

PICK: Argentina win or draw and Under 2.5 goals (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m. ET Friday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Denmark Under 0.5 goals (-136)

Denmark’s 1-0 win over China, in which it registered one shot on goal, should mean it will get through to the knockout round. And that's as long as it doesn’t suffer a multiple-goal loss to England to hurt its goal differential. Of course, Denmark would take all three points here, but I think The Red and White would be more than happy with a point to go into the Haiti match with a clear understanding of what it needs from that match.

England needed a penalty retake to get past Haiti, but a glance inside the box score showed The Lionesses had 2.9 xG, 10 shots on goal and possessed the ball for 71% of the game. They probably deserved a much bigger win than 1-0. But there's no denying that England has now gone 337 minutes since its last goal in the run of play — a first-half goal in an April match vs. Brazil. So yes, that's a tad concerning.

My guess is England does break that streak here. If you are looking for a fun sprinkle, I'm thinking Alessia Russo anytime goalscorer looks good at +150. But I’m more confident it keeps a clean sheet vs. Denmark, so that will be my best bet for the match.

PICK: Denmark Under 0.5 goals (bet $10 to win $17.35 total)

China vs. Haiti, 7 a.m. ET Friday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Both teams Under 2.5 combined goals (-128)

Both Teams To Score No (-124)

China didn’t have many great chances vs. Denmark, but it also limited the number of quality chances the Danes had.

It was hard not to be excited watching Haiti's Melchie Dumonay vs. England, but one would think China will focus on limiting her touches and force others to beat them.

I would not be shocked at all if this ended 0-0. But in case China can break down Haiti for a goal in open play — something England couldn’t do — I’ll look toward Under 2.5 goals and no on BTTS.

PICK: Both teams Under 2.5 combined goals (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)

PICK: Both Teams To Score No (bet $10 to win $18.06 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

