UEFA Euro
Albania scores first and fastest goal in Euros history 22 seconds into match with Italy
Updated Jun. 15, 2024 3:46 p.m. ET
Albania has scored the fastest ever goal at a European Championship — after just 22 seconds.
Nedim Bajrami capitalized on an errant throw-in by Italy to smash a rising shot inside the near post in Dortmund on Saturday.
The previous quickest goal in the competition was by Dmitri Kirichenko of Russia after 67 seconds in 2004.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
